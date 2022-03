If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The last few weeks have been especially exciting for Marvel fans, with the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer dropping and rumors floating that we may get the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder sometime this week. All in all, the prospects of the Marvel multiverse have many of us at the edge of our seats. To keep the excitement going for the next phase of Marvel, Pandora has released the first-ever jewelry collection inspired by the franchise.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO