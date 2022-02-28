Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international games in 2022

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers generated some buzz on Monday when they either intentionally or accidentally left quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams off the team's announcement that they'd be participating in an international game held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 2022 season.

But, the Packers weren't the only team in the news. The NFL also confirmed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will also play outside of the United States later this year.

The Cardinals will play in the league's first game in Mexico since 2019 at the famous Estadio Azteca, while the Buccaneers will make history by competing in the first regular-season NFL contest in Germany at Allianz Arena. Like Green Bay, New Orleans will face an opponent at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Jacksonville will play at Wembley Stadium.

Opposing teams will be unveiled as part of the NFL's full schedule release later this year.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly said in a released statement. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

It's unknown if either Rodgers or Adams will be with the Packers when the club travels to London. The signal-caller still hasn't informed Green Bay of his plans for the 2022 season, and Adams can hit free agency when the new NFL year opens on March 16, unless he signs an extension before then or is retained via the franchise tag.