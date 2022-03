An event that is near and dear to my heart is back for it's 33rd year and tickets are on sale now!. The Mayors' Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser and is going to be held this year from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4th, 2022. Due to COVID-19, they are going to have to make it a drive-thru event again at the YWCA on 66th and University.

