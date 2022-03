247Sports released their latest round of ratings updates today and BYU still has the potential to make this class one of the best in school history. The latest round of recruiting rankings shows just how much potential BYU's class has. The Top247 recruits is littered with prospects that BYU is chasing and that BYU has a perfectly reasonable chance of landing before all is said and done. Let's take a look at where BYU's top targets fall.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO