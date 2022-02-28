March 2022 horoscopes predict a month of lucky breakthroughs

You’re being pulled down a beautiful adventure, because you’re gearing up for an incredible new moon. In astrology, a new moon is always a powerful opportunity to lay down the groundwork for something new and open your heart to a whole new perspective. In fact, a new moon is always the best time to set an intention, because as the moon moves through the remaining 28-days of its cycle, you’ll carry that intention with you in everything you do. The zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — have every reason to look forward to what’s coming next.

