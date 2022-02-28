March 2022 horoscopes predict a month of lucky breakthroughs

March brings a new season and some significant planetary shifts. March 2 brings the powerful new moon in Pisces, which will align us with our emotions. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius on March 6, making our goals more attainable. Then, on March 9, Mercury enters Pisces and urges us to lean into our intuition to comprehend matters. Soon enough, on March 27, the Planet of Communication moves into Aries, ushering in a time when everyone will be assertive and direct. The full moon in Virgo occurs on March 18, asking us to be of service to others. And the month closes on a fun, high-energy note, as the Spring Equinox, Aries season, and the astrological New Year all commence on March 20 — a day to remember.
