One person is dead and another has been declared a trauma alert after a car was rear-ended by a truck towing a trailer in southeast Austin Tuesday morning.The 9100 block of Highway 183 near FM 973 has closed due to the crash, which caused the car to catch on fire as the truck and trailer hit a nearby church.#ATCEMSMedics have declared a Trauma Alert on & have transported an adult patient who was ejected from their vehicle during a Rollover Collision at 9200 N Ih 35 Svrd Nb (14:10), to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries. No other information available. pic.twitter.com/LvIbBOEKiH— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 15, 2022 Officials say no one related to the church was hurt. The trauma alert patient was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.Both directions of the highway remain closed by the intersection of U.S. 183 and FM 973.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO