Ukrainians have turned to an American song amid conflict with Russia. Since the Russian invasion began, Ukrainians have been using Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" as a rally cry. Dee Snider, the frontman of the '80s rock band, loves being a part of the fight. "I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again!" he tweeted. Meanwhile, the worldwide condemnation of Russia continues, and it has filtered to the entertainment industry. Warner Bros., Disney and Sony have halted the release of films in Russian cinemas. Also, several top-line music acts have canceled upcoming concerts in Russia to protest the invasion.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO