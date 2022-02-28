ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

B1G Names Caitlin Clark Player of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
Hawkeye Sophomore Picks Up Award for 7th Time in '21-22

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Clark has tallied 31-career Big Ten weekly honors – 13 freshman, 12 player and six honor roll. This week’s award is the seventh Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season for Clark.

In three games for Iowa, including two top-10 wins, Clark averaged 33 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

In the Hawkeyes' win over No. 6/5 Michigan, the West Des Moines, Iowa, native posted her 14th season and 23rd career double-double, knocking down 38 points and assisting 11 shots for her teammates. She shot 72.7 percent from 3-point range (8-for-11) and 61.1 percent from the field (11-for-18).

Clark posted two perfect games from the free-throw line, including making 9-of-9 against Indiana and 8-of-8 against Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd, shooting 92.9 percent for the week.

Clark and the No. 12 Hawkeyes will face the winner of Minnesota vs. Northwestern on Friday, March 4 at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) on the Big Ten Network.

