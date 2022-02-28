Draft expert Todd McShay calls Kenny Pickett a ‘poor man’s Mac Jones’

All eyes will be on Kenny Pickett, a first-team All-American and Heisman finalist at Pitt—where he finished as the program’s all-time leader in career passing yards and touchdowns—when the quarterback takes the field for this week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Pickett’s skill and experience are undeniable, though questions persist about his age (he turns 24 in June) and unusually small hand size (he declined to be measured at this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile) for an NFL prospect.

Most see Pickett as the default QB1 in an otherwise pedestrian quarterback class, though Ole Miss standout Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis continue to pique teams’ interest with Sam Howell of North Carolina and Cincinnati product Desmond Ridder also in the conversation as fringe first-rounders. Summoned by Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer for a preview of the upcoming Combine, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay didn’t offer a glowing review of Pickett, instead comparing the 6’3” signal-caller to a “poor man’s Mac Jones.”

While some, including Pickett, may take offense to that, there are worse players to be compared to than Jones, a Pro Bowler for the Patriots this past season and runner-up to Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase in 2021 Rookie of the Year voting. Jones is viewed as a fierce competitor with sharp instincts and a strong work ethic, though critics would argue his ceiling is limited by a lack of athleticism and an average throwing arm, shortcomings both exposed in a disastrous playoff performance at Buffalo.

For what it’s worth, McShay had Pickett going 11th overall to Washington in a mock draft released earlier this month . Pickett was one of four quarterbacks McShay projected to go in the first round, joining Willis (17th to Pittsburgh), Corral (18th, New Orleans) and Howell (32nd, Detroit) as likely Day-1 selections. Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of last year’s draft, including Jones, who fell to the Patriots at No. 15.

