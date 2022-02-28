ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Trapasso's Mock Draft: Prospect To Climb Up Draft Board After Combine

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Trapasso joins Chris Hassel to...

247sports.com

Gwinnett Daily Post

Two OTs climb NFL draft boards

Jacksonville's draft board might be the only one that matters when it comes to determining the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jaguars select first in consecutive drafts after drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021. The scouting of draft pundits entering the NFL Scouting Combine is...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Micheal Clemons puts up 24 reps on bench press at NFL Combine

While in past years, players would usually do the bench press on a different day than their on-field workouts, that is not the case this year which has led some players to wait until their pro day to do the bench press. That was not the case for Texas A&M...
NFL
247Sports

Chicago Bears meet with pair of intriguing WR's at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN., — It's no secret that wide receiver is a big position of need for the Chicago Bears this offseason, with just Darnell Mooney signed. With Ryan Poles entering his first offseason here in Chicago, the team will have to address that need through free agency and the NFL draft.
NFL
247Sports

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Jameis Winston an 'option' for New Orleans Saints, says GM Mickey Loomis

Jameis Winston is in an interesting position heading into free agency, he played great for the New Orleans Saints but was sidelined with a torn ACL after just seven games. The decision on his return is likely up to him after general manager Mickey Loomis expressed interest in Winston staying in Louisiana.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey runs third-best 40-yard dash at DT

After two years of playing at the junior college level, Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey created quite a name for himself to play at the next level. On Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Winfrey continued to build his case. Running the 40-yard dash at the combine, Winfrey recorded an...
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Georgia's Devonte Wyatt runs 4.77-second 40-yard dash

Georgia's 2021 defensive line was not only big and strong, but it was also very fast. Former Bulldogs had a huge day in the 40-yard dash with Devonte Wyatt shining the brightest as he turned in a time of 4.77 seconds. In his official measurements at the 2022 NFL Combine,...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: A&M RB Isaiah Spiller talks about his versatility with CBS Sports

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is considered to be one of the best running backs available in the 2022 National Football League draft after back to back 1,000 yard seasons for the Aggies. However, he also proved his worth as both a receiver (Spiller caught 45 passes over the past two seasons) and pass blocker and is a true three down back who doesn't have to come off of the field. That versatility has elevated his stock in the eyes of many teams and he joined CBS Sports in Indianapolis to talk what he can provide a NFL franchise.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks suggested Miami Dolphins fit

Ex-Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks was among the participants Friday at the 2022 NFL Combine, and the former Sooners star's NFL fate may be that much clearer after his numbers from the drills and workouts came in. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein projects Brooks to the Miami Dolphins as a day-three selection with the potential to make an impact in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Georgia DT Jordan Davis runs 4.78 40-yard dash

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis set social media ablaze Saturday with a ridiculous 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. Initially logged at an unofficial 4.82 seconds, which is absurd in its own right, Davis’ official mark came in at 4.78. It was the fastest time by a defensive lineman that weighs at least 340 pounds in the combine’s history. For reference, Davis ran just around .10 seconds slower than the slowest running back and wide receiver times at the 2022 combine.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Dalvin Cook congratulates brother, James Cook, for better 40-yard dash

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook no longer owns the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash time within his family. Cook's younger brother, former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook, bested his brother's 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds in the event with a time of 4.42 seconds Friday, giving the younger Cook the bragging rights between the two.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Frank Martin said after the regular season finale

South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball coach Frank Martin spoke with members of the media on Zoom, following Saturday afternoon's 82-71 loss at Auburn. “Obviously, never a good feeling when you lose. Disappointed that we let the game get away from us at the end of the first half, but I thought we played really aggressively. Defensively, I thought we were pretty good for most of the first half and the whole second half. Just didn’t make enough shots. They play fast. We play fast. And you’ve got to score, to win on the road. We shot 39 percent from the field. Disappointed. I thought out effort was good, but obviously we didn’t make enough shots.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule remains upbeat as hot-seat pressure intensifies

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule almost completely re-tooled his entire coaching staff this offseason, which included the somewhat controversial firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. Hot-seat conversations intensify for the former Baylor and Temple coach entering the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
247Sports

Velus Jones Jr. plans to ‘blow a lot of minds’ with 40 time at NFL Combine

As one of the top return specialists in two different Power 5 conferences during his college career and Tennessee’s second-leading receiver on offense in 2021, Velus Jones Jr. has had plenty of opportunities over the past five years to show off his speed. Thus it’s not surprising he is expecting to excel at the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis. One of four Vols at the Combine this week, Jones is living out one of his childhood dreams and said Wednesday he plans to “blow a lot of minds” with how fast he runs.
NFL
247Sports

Watch: Ohio State's Chris Olave runs blazing 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Ohio State's Chris Olave was never known for being fast. The former Buckeye wide receiver has enough speed, but is regarded more for his route running ability and his hands. Olave had a chance to demonstrate what speed he does have on Thursday at the NFL Combine. There with six other former Scarlet and Gray teammates, Olave began the Combine with interviews on Wednesday, discussing how he believes coming back to Ohio State made him a better player. Earlier on Thursday, Olave measured at just over six feet tall and weighed 187 pounds.
NFL

