WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Hours after an explosion that destroyed an eight-unit townhome building on Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, families stood in the bitter cold watching the firefight. Hector and his wife were among them. “Ours is the one that took the hit because it is right in front of the one that blew up,” he said. (credit: CBS) He and his family left Stratus Townhomes less than an hour before the explosion that happened around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in the 8300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. “As we were pulling out, we were hearing the fire alarms go off, but we didn’t think nothing off...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO