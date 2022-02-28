ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

No injuries reported after fire at Jost International in Greeneville

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a fire at Jost International in Greeneville.

The Greeneville Fire Department responded to the facility on West Andrew Johnson Highway on Monday afternoon.

Juvenile injured in crash involving Greene Co. school bus

A Jost employee told News Channel 11 that a dust collector caught fire, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters are no longer on the scene.

The Greeneville Fire Department is expected to provide further details when they are available.

