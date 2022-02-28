No injuries reported after fire at Jost International in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a fire at Jost International in Greeneville.
The Greeneville Fire Department responded to the facility on West Andrew Johnson Highway on Monday afternoon.Juvenile injured in crash involving Greene Co. school bus
A Jost employee told News Channel 11 that a dust collector caught fire, but no one was hurt.
Firefighters are no longer on the scene.
The Greeneville Fire Department is expected to provide further details when they are available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0