How Kevin O'Connell Can Take Vikings Offense To The Next Level

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant McFadden joins Chris Hassel to...

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
Jameis Winston an 'option' for New Orleans Saints, says GM Mickey Loomis

Jameis Winston is in an interesting position heading into free agency, he played great for the New Orleans Saints but was sidelined with a torn ACL after just seven games. The decision on his return is likely up to him after general manager Mickey Loomis expressed interest in Winston staying in Louisiana.
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule remains upbeat as hot-seat pressure intensifies

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule almost completely re-tooled his entire coaching staff this offseason, which included the somewhat controversial firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. Hot-seat conversations intensify for the former Baylor and Temple coach entering the 2022 NFL season.
Watch: Ohio State's Chris Olave runs blazing 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Ohio State's Chris Olave was never known for being fast. The former Buckeye wide receiver has enough speed, but is regarded more for his route running ability and his hands. Olave had a chance to demonstrate what speed he does have on Thursday at the NFL Combine. There with six other former Scarlet and Gray teammates, Olave began the Combine with interviews on Wednesday, discussing how he believes coming back to Ohio State made him a better player. Earlier on Thursday, Olave measured at just over six feet tall and weighed 187 pounds.
Vikings fans will love Kevin O’Connell’s plans for Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell wants to use Justin Jefferson like Cooper Kupp, moving him around and getting the ball in his hands. If Vikings fans weren’t already excited to have former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach, they’re getting a reason to be now.
Did WSU's Abraham Lucas just boost NFL Draft stock with head-turning 40 time?

WASHINGTON STATE OFFENSIVE TACKLE Abraham Lucas can fly, it turns out. It should not be possible for a 6-6, 315 pounder to clock a 4.92 time in the 40-yard dash, but that is what Lucas did Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The Cougar right tackle was second-fastest among offensive linemen in the first group tested (25 players) and one analytics scribe covering the event suggests Lucas' time is actually even more impressive than it appears.
Report: Aaron Rodgers has trades in place with 3 teams

One of the most-followed offseason sagas is that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future. Rumors regarding Rodgers’ future have swirled for several years, but they reached a fever pitch in 2021 and that has now spilled over into 2022. And while there was some reported hope that he and the Packers would work things out, the tone has shifted a bit in recent days.
