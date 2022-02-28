How Kevin O'Connell Can Take Vikings Offense To The Next Level

Ohio State's Chris Olave was never known for being fast. The former Buckeye wide receiver has enough speed, but is regarded more for his route running ability and his hands. Olave had a chance to demonstrate what speed he does have on Thursday at the NFL Combine. There with six other former Scarlet and Gray teammates, Olave began the Combine with interviews on Wednesday, discussing how he believes coming back to Ohio State made him a better player. Earlier on Thursday, Olave measured at just over six feet tall and weighed 187 pounds.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO