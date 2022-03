Ken Paxton is headed to a runoff after he failed to garner 50 percent of the vote in the primary -- that means the incumbent is in a real fight for the office he now holds. Paxton is dogged by his indictments for fraud and allegations he accepted bribes and abused his office, but he did win the most votes, just not 50 percent. His challenger, George P. Bush, is a member of the Bush political dynasty and a nephew of former president and former Texas governor George W. Bush and grandson of former president George H.W. Bush.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO