Taylor Sheridan reveals 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' not coming back for season 2

While a new season of Yellowstone has been confirmed to start production in May 2022, the same cannot be said for its prequel, 1883 .

Listen to the Official Yellowstone Podcast now on Audacy and shop Yellowstone gear here .

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” creator, Taylor Sheridan told Deadline . “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t.”

With that being said, it’s now on to another lens for Sheridan, who is now shifting focus to a new Yellowstone prequel series titled, 1932 .

“[1883], for me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended,” Taylor continued. “I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

The fresh perspective, 1932 , will explore westward expansion through the eyes of a new generation of Dutton family members as they venture through Westward Expansion Prohibition and the Great Depression.

“On to the next peek through the window,” said Sheridan of the upcoming series. “I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots. My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone , and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram