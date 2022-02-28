ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Taylor Sheridan reveals 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' not coming back for season 2

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KZKT_0eRfiUaf00

While a new season of Yellowstone has been confirmed to start production in May 2022, the same cannot be said for its prequel, 1883 .

Listen to the Official Yellowstone Podcast now on Audacy and shop Yellowstone gear here .

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” creator, Taylor Sheridan told Deadline . “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t.”

With that being said, it’s now on to another lens for Sheridan, who is now shifting focus to a new Yellowstone prequel series titled, 1932 .

“[1883], for me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended,” Taylor continued. “I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

The fresh perspective, 1932 , will explore westward expansion through the eyes of a new generation of Dutton family members as they venture through Westward Expansion Prohibition and the Great Depression.

“On to the next peek through the window,” said Sheridan of the upcoming series. “I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots. My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone , and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon Discusses Ditching LA to ‘Take a Break From Acting’

Long before she joined the ranks of the “Yellowstone” cast, star Jen Landon took a sort of sabbatical out at a cattle ranch in Montana. It’s not something you’d expect from a seasoned actress and daughter of Michael Landon. But as she explained on The Johnny Dare Morning Show, Landon wanted to take a break from acting for a while. This was years before “Yellowstone,” sometime between 2012 and 2013.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Prequel
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Poses with Co-Stars Behind-the-Scenes at the SAG Awards

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill had a very exciting first over the weekend and he hopes it won’t be his last. Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) was Merrill’s first time attending an awards ceremony and he took full advantage. “Yellowstone” fans know the 13-year-old actor as cowboy-in-training, Tate Dutton. Merrill excels in the role and continues to garner more screen time. His hard work was rewarded with a seat at the annual SAG Awards ceremony. Several of his castmates also joined in on the festivities and Merrill took several photos of himself with his co-stars. He shared some of those photos with “Yellowstone” fans in a recent social media post.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
98.1 KHAK

Sam Elliott on ‘Yellowstone’? ‘I Passed’

If you ever thought Sam Elliott would fit right in with the modern day Duttons on Yellowstone, you're not alone. Creator Taylor Sheridan offered the 1883 star a part on the Kevin Costner-led show a year ago, before negotiating with him to play Shea Brennan, a 19th century trail leader.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Cinema Blend

Yellowstone Season 5: Quick Things We Know About The Next Season

Given that Yellowstone is only 10 weeks long, that almost automatically means fans are spending at least 42 weeks of the year lacking any and all Dutton content. (At least when it comes to new episodes, since linear marathons and streaming binge sessions are never far away.) Thankfully, Paramount Network finally announced the renewal and impending arrival of Yellowstone Season 5, giving fans a reason to celebrate in the aftermath of Season 4. Granted, the news wasn’t exactly unexpected, given the neo-western drama’s massive rise in ratings from season to season, but it was welcomed all the same, considering the cable network held off from announcing anything until a full month in the new year had passed.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Is Getting Another Spinoff Series, Plus Good News For 1883

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest hits on television with Kevin Costner leading the drama about the complicated Dutton family and their ranch in Montana. Paramount+ delivered the first spinoff with 1883 in late 2021, and now the streaming service has good news not only for 1883, but another spinoff on the way for the Dutton family.
TV SERIES
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy