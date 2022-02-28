ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Snyder PD looking for armed & dangerous man after courthouse shooting

By Joey Hollingsworth
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9V60_0eRfheVG00

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a man deemed armed and dangerous after a shooting incident near the courthouse last Friday.

According to a social media post from SPD, an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Iban Robles, who they say is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that took place outside the Scurry County Courthouse on Friday.

Police say Robles should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or contacted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Snyder Police Department at (325) 573-0261.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

No arrest made in Arson investigation, families in need of help

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, February 28, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Blue Drive. The fire caused “major” damage to two duplex homes, a third home, where the fire started, has been called a “total loss” by firefighters.  That same day, investigators announced the cause of the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two arrested after drive-by shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- The Andrews Police Department has arrested two men involved in a drive-by shooting, according to a news release. Michael Clark and Mason Clark, both of Andrews, were taken into custody February 27. They have each been charged with Deadly Conduct and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to police, […]
ANDREWS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Snyder, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Snyder, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dangerous Man#Snyder Pd#Ktab#Spd#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating pawn shop theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, around 12:00 p.m. on February 24, the man in the video below entered Cash America Pawn at 101 W Wadley Avenue and requested to test a speaker by hooking it up to […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man on death row asks judge to withdraw execution order

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- 48-year-old Michael Dean Gonzales, an Odessa man scheduled to be executed on March 8, has asked a judge to withdraw his execution order. According to his attorney, the request comes after the Odessa Police Department provided new evidence that “could prove his innocence”. In 1995, Gonzales was convicted and sentenced to die […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland family now offering reward for information on missing teen

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is still searching for answers after their loved one, 15-year-old Chloe Robledo, went missing earlier this month. Now the family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the location of the missing teen. The family said it is also looking into hiring a private investigator using […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Arson: OFR says fire that burned multiple homes was set intentionally

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Around 9:30 am Monday, multiple units with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 100 block of Blue Drive after several duplex homes went up in flames. Now investigators say the fire was set intentionally and is being investigated as Arson.  Battalion Chief Quentin Dobmeier said a total of three homes sustained “major” damage in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local police cracking down on thefts in West Texas

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Just about every night you see reports of thefts in our newscasts. They happen all too often across West Texas. Corporal Steve Lesueur with the Odessa Police Department says, “Starting around Thanksgiving, and into the New Year, it’s not uncommon for us to experience a rise in thefts.” Both Odessa and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy