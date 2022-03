Quick poll: is strawberry pretzel salad a dessert or a salad? It's confusing, right? Folks around the internet love debating the name of this almost no-bake dessert (the crust bakes for a few minutes, so it's fair to call this a barely bake dessert). But honestly, who cares what it's called? Strawberry pretzel salad is scrumptious! Lovers of strawberry desserts will go bonkers for this make-ahead dish: the combination of the savory-sweet pretzel crust, cream cheese layer, and the sweet strawberry Jell-O topping makes this a hit with kids and adults alike. Hungry? Grab a 9-by-13-inch pan and let's get started!

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO