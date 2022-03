Lecture first: If you live in an area where snow routinely falls and you can afford to do so, you should have a set of winter tires on hand and stored in your garage or shed. You simply can't beat a dedicated winter tire on ice and in deep snow, period. But owning a separate set of tires isn't necessarily practical for many drivers, so the compromise the industry has pushed is the all-season tire. Until now, though, all-seasons have followed the old maxim "jack of all trades, master of none." The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra all-season tire was designed to break that mold.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO