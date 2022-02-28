ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka joins Fortnite as the latest Icon Series skin

By Joseph Knoop
 3 days ago
Japanese tennis pro (and big time Overwatch fan) Naomi Osaka is officially joining the Fortnite Icon Series, alongside other celebrities and athletes like Lebron James. Epic is celebrating the addition with two new skins, new cosmetic items, and a new tournament dubbed the "Naomi Osaka Cup." Osaka's rise to...

