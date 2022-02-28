ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in Georgia, Texas vists

By Greg Biggins
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardena (Calif.) Serra junior defensive back Rodrick Pleasant has a big SEC and Big 12 visit coming up in March. Pleasant is one of the nation's top two-sport athletes and is not just an elite football prospect but one of the nation's top sprinters as well. His 10.32-100m and 20.59-200m times...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
247Sports

PFF’s Mike Renner Discusses a few Notre Dame NFL Draft Prospects

The NFL Combine is in Indianapolis this week and the future NFL prospects are preparing for the NFL Draft. On-site this week are five Fighting Irish players including quarterback Jack Coan, running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton. To get some insight into where these...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Marshall, TX
State
Utah State
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Fans Aren’t Buying Coach K’s Latest Claim

On Saturday night, longtime Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will take the court for his final regular-season home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Unsurprisingly, this monumental milestone in college basketball history has drawn an absurd amount of media attention. Just as it has been for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, all attention is being focused squarely on Coach K’s last ride.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks runs unofficial 4.50 40-yard dash

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Arkansas Razorback product Treylon Burks ran an unofficial 4.50 40-yard dash. He's been a popular name leading to the combine with the physical traits he flashed in college while standing at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. During his junior season with the Razorbacks, Burks hauled in...
NFL
247Sports

Mel Kiper NFL mock draft has three Georgia players in first round

With the 2022 scouting combine upon us, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. updated his first round mock for the 2022 NFL Draft this week. Just like his initial mock, three Dawgs are included in the first 25 selections of his first round mock draft. But in this version, the order they are selected has changed and there is a swap of Dawgs taken. Now the first Georgia player taken is Travon Walker, going No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers as the fourth defensive end selected.
NFL
247Sports

Four-star DB Joenel Aguero names Top 7

Danvers (Mass.) St. John’s defensive back Joenel Aguero made a move with his recruitment. The top 100 player released the top seven of Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Ohio State and LSU. Aguero spent his junior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but returned home in the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Sec#Pleasant#Ole Miss#Db
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 17 Tennessee

HOUSTON — The competition for No. 1 Texas gets cranked up in the three-game Shriners Children’s College Classic where the Longhorns begin the weekend at Minute Maid Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros, by taking on No. 17 Tennessee on Friday (8:35 p.m.). The game is a rematch of a College World Series elimination game played last June in Omaha, one the Volunteers lost to head coach David Pierce’s club, 8-4. Texas (9-0) has a run differential of plus-62 on the season thanks to an offense that’s hitting .300 with 72 runs scored while the pitching staff has allowed only six earned runs and fired 84 strikeouts in 81 innings. With that said, Tennessee (8-0) is the first nationally-ranked opponent the Longhorns have seen on the 2022 schedule with head coach Tony Vitello bringing a squad to Houston that’s leading the nation in runs per game (15.1), home runs (25), slugging percentage (.792) and on-base percentage (.513).
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Rhyne Howard scores 32 as Kentucky upsets LSU in SEC Tournament

All-American Rhyne Howard scored 32 points as the seventh-seeded Kentucky women's basketball team topped second-seeded LSU 78-63 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. The win was Kentucky's eighth in a row. With the win, Kentucky advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
247Sports

Live Updates: Ducks can clinch Pac-12 title appearance with win over Utes

LAS VEGAS — A spot in the Pac-12 championship game belongs to the second-seeded Ducks if they can best sixth-seeded Utah for a third time this season. The two teams will meet in Friday's tournament semifinal night cap for an 8:30 tip at the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay. The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Mississippi State 19 Tulane 2 FINAL

NEW ORLEANS - Mississippi State (5-4) visits Tulane (8-1) for a three-game series at Turchin Field. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. State has struggled swinging the bat this week. A 2-1 win over Grambling on Tuesday was another struggle at the plate.
PEARL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy