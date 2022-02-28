ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Robert Plympton takes second at Wrestling State Championships

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EICQD_0eRffu1Y00 Reynolds, Centennial, Sandy, Barlow wrestlers all make podium at 6A tournament

Five local Mt. Hood Conference wrestlers stepped up on the podium during the 2022 OSAA 6A Wrestling State Championships.

On a weekend dominated by Newberg, whose competitors filled the end of the brackets, there was plenty to celebrate in East Multnomah County. Reynolds senior Robert Plympton (34-1) shined in the 195 pound category, narrowly losing a first-place match by decision.

Sandy senior Nate Shea placed third at 285 pounds, while Centennial's Edgar Molina and Roy Flores, and Barlow's Andrew Collins all finished sixth in their respective weights.

Overall Newberg won the event, held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at Sandy High School, with 418 points, followed by Sprague (220.5), and Roseburg (163). Sandy placed 18th in the team competition (47.5), Centennial 23rd (40), Barlow 26th (29) and Reynolds 28th (28.5).

Here are the local Mt. Hood Conference wrestlers who made the podium at state:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02U36r_0eRffu1Y00

106 pounds

First: Gage Singleton , Roseburg; Sixth: Edgar Molina , Centennial senior. Molina lost fifth-place match to Eric Larwin, Bend, Fall 1:41.

182 pounds

First: Brook Byers , Sprague; Sixth: Andrew Collins , Barlow senior. Barlow lost fifth-place match to Garrett Cappalonga, Cleveland, Fall 1:28.

195 pounds

First: Hudson Davis , Newberg; Second: Robert Plympton , Reynolds senior. Plympton lost first-place match to Davis Dec: 3-1.

285 pounds

First: Cole Steketee , Sprague; Third: Nate Shea , Sandy junior; Sixth: Roy Flores , Centennial junior. Shea won third-place match over Dakota Bass, Liberty, Fall 1:18. Flores lost fifth-place match to Spencer Krussman, Glencoe, Dec: 5-4.

For more photos from the 6A Wrestling State Championships, visit bit.ly/343jb7g . You can search by school or name at the top of the page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suL42_0eRffu1Y00

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gresham Outlook

Damascus Christian hoops beats Trout Lake 51-27 in quarters

Senior Emily Powers scores game-high 16; Eagles two away from hoisting state trophyDamascus Christian girls basketball cruised to an easy wire-to-wire victory to kick off the final rounds of postseason play. The No. 3 Eagles downed No. 11 Trout Lake 51-27 in the quarterfinals of the 1A OSAA Girls Basketball State Championships Thursday evening, March 3, at Baker High School. With the win, which never really felt in doubt, Damascus is one step closer to hoisting the state trophy. Leading the way for the Eagles was senior guard Emily Powers, who scored a game-high 16 points (6-12...
DAMASCUS, OR
Gresham Outlook

Damascus Christian basketball is headed to the 1A State Finals

Sierra Hale hits pair of FTs to secure 44-39 nail-biter over North Douglas in playoffs semifinalsWith stout defense down the stretch, Damascus Christian girls basketball punched a ticket to the finals after a close, back-and-forth penultimate contest. Led by sophomore post Laelie Rasmussen, with a team-high 13 points and eight rebounds, the No. 3 Eagles beat No. 2 North Douglas 44-39 in the semifinals of the OSAA 1A Girls Basketball playoffs Friday evening, March 4, at Baker High School. Junior guard Sierra Hale added 12 points and three boards; junior post Julia Mitchell scored eight points; and senior...
DAMASCUS, OR
The Augusta Chronicle

Windsor Forest holds off Thomson in Class AA Final Four

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While clinging to a one point lead, a late flurry of points from Abasi Scott and Donte Dorman helped Windsor Forest to a 60-53 win over Thomson Saturday at the Centennial Center in Milledgeville. Thomson's Lavonta Ivery helped the Bulldogs shake off some early jitters to take a 25-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ivery had 10 points and sophomore Tramon D'Antignac buried a long 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer...
THOMSON, GA
Gresham Outlook

Corbett boys fall to Marshfield

Cardinals sent packing as playoff hopes dashed by No. 3 ranked Marshfield Pirates The Corbett High School boys basketball team's playoff trip was cut short after taking a tough loss to Marshfield High. The No. 3 Pirates overwhelmed the No. 14 Cardinals in the first round of 4A playoff basketball on Friday, March 4, beating Corbett at home 77-56. Despite a strong showing from Cardinal senior Joe Fundak, who scored four three-pointers and led the team with 25 points, the Corbett boys couldn't match up with the Pirates. The home team's offense proved too much for Corbett with Marshfield's Pierce Davidson leading the Pirates in scoring with 30 points. Marshfield senior Mason Ainsworth also contributed to the Pirates strong offensive, scoring 18 points. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORBETT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy, OR
City
Newberg, OR
Sandy, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Roseburg, OR
FingerLakes1.com

East Rochester cruises to second straight Class C1 girls basketball sectional title

For the second straight season, the East Rochester Bombers secured the crown in Class C1 in Section V girls basketball. The top seed in the bracket, East Rochester faced off against the number seven seed Alexander. Alexander was able to keep in close early, with the score 18-14 Bombers leading after the first eight minutes. It would be the closest the game would be, as East Rochester continued an offensive attack the rest of the way.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball championship breakdown: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: North Hills 0, Fox Chapel 1 (1977) Notable: North Hills defeated Fox Chapel, 87-57, on Dec. 11 in a season-opening tournament at North Hills. … The Indians are trying to win the first WPIAL title in program history. They reached the finals in 2016, losing to Pine-Richland, 73-50. … Parham averages 20 points, Smith 18 and Seidl 14. … North Hills reached this year’s finals by defeating No. 8 North Allegheny, 61-53; and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 48-36. … North Hills bounced back from a 4-10 season a year ago to reach the WPIAL finals with an undefeated record. … The offense averages 73.6 points, best in WPIAL Class 6A. The defense allows 53.9. … Parham’s mother Kim (Calhoun) Parham was a basketball star for Penn Hills in the early 1990s, and the 6-foot-3 center later set records at Penn State. … Smith’s older brother, Nick, starred on the 2016 WPIAL runner-up team.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Sandy High School#Bend#Fall 1 28
Wyoming News

QB confidential: On Jayden de Laura’s learning curve, Noah Fifita’s moxie, Wildcats’ depth

The first Arizona spring football practice looked different. Not in the “bigger, faster, stronger” sense, although there was definitely some of that. What was notable about Practice No. 1 of Year No. 2 under Jedd Fisch was the absence of screwups. Wednesday’s workout featured few, if any, mishandled snaps, incorrect alignments or false starts. “We were able to stay right on schedule, right on time,” Fisch said afterward. “We didn't...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
82
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy