Robert Plympton takes second at Wrestling State Championships

Reynolds, Centennial, Sandy, Barlow wrestlers all make podium at 6A tournament

Five local Mt. Hood Conference wrestlers stepped up on the podium during the 2022 OSAA 6A Wrestling State Championships.

On a weekend dominated by Newberg, whose competitors filled the end of the brackets, there was plenty to celebrate in East Multnomah County. Reynolds senior Robert Plympton (34-1) shined in the 195 pound category, narrowly losing a first-place match by decision.

Sandy senior Nate Shea placed third at 285 pounds, while Centennial's Edgar Molina and Roy Flores, and Barlow's Andrew Collins all finished sixth in their respective weights.

Overall Newberg won the event, held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at Sandy High School, with 418 points, followed by Sprague (220.5), and Roseburg (163). Sandy placed 18th in the team competition (47.5), Centennial 23rd (40), Barlow 26th (29) and Reynolds 28th (28.5).

Here are the local Mt. Hood Conference wrestlers who made the podium at state:

106 pounds

First: Gage Singleton , Roseburg; Sixth: Edgar Molina , Centennial senior. Molina lost fifth-place match to Eric Larwin, Bend, Fall 1:41.

182 pounds

First: Brook Byers , Sprague; Sixth: Andrew Collins , Barlow senior. Barlow lost fifth-place match to Garrett Cappalonga, Cleveland, Fall 1:28.

195 pounds

First: Hudson Davis , Newberg; Second: Robert Plympton , Reynolds senior. Plympton lost first-place match to Davis Dec: 3-1.

285 pounds

First: Cole Steketee , Sprague; Third: Nate Shea , Sandy junior; Sixth: Roy Flores , Centennial junior. Shea won third-place match over Dakota Bass, Liberty, Fall 1:18. Flores lost fifth-place match to Spencer Krussman, Glencoe, Dec: 5-4.

For more photos from the 6A Wrestling State Championships, visit bit.ly/343jb7g . You can search by school or name at the top of the page.

