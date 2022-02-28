ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gelof Named ACC Baseball Player of the Week

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bRiy_0eRfft8p00

Gelof is the first Cavalier position player to win ACC weekly honors since 2017

Virginia sophomore Jake Gelof was named the ACC Baseball Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday. Gelof is the first UVA position player to win the award since 2017, when both Pavin Smith and Jake McCarthy took home ACC weekly honors.

Gelof was a shoo-in to win the award after delivering an otherworldly hitting performance this week. The third baseman went 9-for-10 and drove in 15 RBIs, including four home runs, over the course of four games.

Gelof had a slugging percentage of 2.500 this week and reached base 13 times. In the series opener against Cornell on Friday, which also happened to be his birthday, Gelof hit a pair of three-run home runs and recorded eight RBIs. On Sunday, Gelof concluded his fantastic week by becoming the first Cavalier to hit for the cycle since 2001, and accomplished the rare feat in just five innings.

Jake Gelof Hits for the Cycle in Virginia's 19-1 Win over Cornell (; 0:24)

Gelof currently leads the nation in slugging percentage (1.722), is second in the country in RBIs with 19, and ranks fourth nationally in batting average (.611) and home runs (five).

Virginia, a perfect 7-0 so far this season, hosts William & Mary on Tuesday at 3pm at Disharoon Park.

