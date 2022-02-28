ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Much Money Having A Roommate Saves You In San Francisco

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

While having a roommate in San Francisco is nothing new , many renters nationwide are now looking for roommates so they can afford the rising rents in California. That's why SmartAsset analyzed data to determine how much people will save having a roommate. They also ranked cities based on where living with a roommate saves you the most money in 2022.

To determine this, SmartAsset compared the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment to the average cost of splitting a two-bedroom apartment in 50 of the biggest U.S. cities.

According to the study, "Getting a roommate in San Francisco will save you an average of $867 per month. A one-bedroom rent costs $2,732 on average and a two-bedroom averages $3,731. The total savings adds up to $10,399 per year."

The city came in at No. 3 after Boston and New York. Here are the five cities where having a roommate saves you the most:

  1. New York - $10,399 in savings per year
  2. Boston - $11,800 in savings per year
  3. San Francisco - $9,982 in savings per year
  4. San Jose - $9,982 in savings per year
  5. Oakland - $8,412 in savings per year

To read the rest of the click here .

