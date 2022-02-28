Arrests and incidents reported February 28, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported February 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
February 24
- possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; CR 747
- criminal mischief; CR 1715
- burglary; CR 1605
- possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1242
- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; bribery of public servant; CR 1843
- theft of property; CR 1612
- harassment; CR 601
- domestic violence; CR 1107
- domestic violence; criminal mischief; Hwy. 69 N
February 25
- domestic violence; CR 1114
- possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
- domestic violence; New Hope Rd.
- reckless endangerment; CR 1212
- possession of drug paraphernalia; Fairview Rd.
February 26
- possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1553
- possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 437
- trafficking drugs; ex-felon in possession of firearm; possession of marijuana; CR 392
- possession of marijuana; CR 110
- possession of controlled substance; CR 437
- possession of controlled substance; CR 1371
February 27
- domestic violence; CR 1485
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 842
- assault; CR 1117
Arrests
February 24 – 27
Abbott, Justin B.; 45
- assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation)
- criminal mischief-damage to private property
Anders, Shaun D.; 31
- FTA- driving while license suspended
- FTA- reckless driving
Armstrong, Jason E.; 46
- fraud-fraudulent use of credit/debit card
- larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous
Baker, Sonya M.; 47
- second-degree bail jumping/fraud-identity theft
Barron, Travis C.; 37
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- promote prison contraband (drugs)
- flight/escape-escape
Coker, Allen G.; 57
- FTA- violation of a court order
Copeland, Jerry W.; 36
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs-
Crenshaw, Ashley R.; 30
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- promote prison contraband (drugs)
- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Dukes, Kaitlyn R.; 21
- assault-child-abuse-simple-family
Garmon, Kenneth C.; 41
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Guthery, Shalina L.; 29
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA- larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft
Hill, Jonathan C.; 58
- FTA- possession of methamphetamine
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- public intoxication
Hunt, Justin L.; 32
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA- giving false information to law enforcement
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Lambert, Adam K.; 42
- second-degree bail jumping/public intoxication
Marion, Chasey R.; 37
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Martin, Hannah L.; 25
- assault-child abuse-simple-family
Monroe, James T.; 63
- burglary-non residence-no force
Monroe, Jason T.; 43
- possession of methamphetamine
Moore, Dustin Andrew D.; 24
- FTA- sell/distribute methamphetamine
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA- forgery-possessing forged instrument
- larceny/theft-miscellaneous, $500 less than $1,500
- FTA- attempting to elude police officer
- FTA- driving on wrong side of road
- FTA- driving while license suspended
- FTA- fail stop sign
- FTA- failure to signal
- FTA- operating vehicle without insurance
- FTA- reckless driving
- FTA- run red light
Munday, Jordan L.; 29
- bribery-bribery of public servants
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Niblet III, Herman; 43
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- promote prison contraband (others
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Nolasco-Medel, Michele D.; 50
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
Pannell, Chasity L.; 38
- public intoxication
Raines, Brian A.; 34
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- resisting arrest
Rodgers, Calien C.; 29
- FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts)
Scott, James T.; 37
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
Speegle, Marty H.; 24
- FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Stover, Patrick W.; 33
- possession of methamphetamine
Twilley, Austin L.; 25
- assault-child abuse-simple-family
Washburn, Jodie R.; 41
- public intoxication
Waters, Jamie R.; 38
- FTA- burglary-residence-force
White, Phillip J.; 61
- possession of methamphetamine
- FTA- sell/distribute methamphetamine
- FTA- possession of dangerous drug-1 st offense
Whited, Dakoda W.; 27
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Wright, Amanda H.; 36
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury-theft-theft from residence $500 less than $1,500
- Grand Jury-theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
February 22
- harassment; person; 2 nd Ave. NW
February 25
February 26
- unauthorized use of vehicle; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW
- unauthorized use of vehicle; person
- leaving scene of accident; person; 4 th St. SW; damage to ’05 Buick Lacrosse; $500
February 27
- harassment; person; Cooper Cir. SW
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; All American Glass LLC; 3 rd St. SE; tools; $3,000
Arrests
February 25 – 27
Savage, Travis C.; 28
- public intoxication
Marion, Chasey R.; 37
- third-degree theft of property
Estes, Gregory W.; 61
- Grand Jury- attempted murder
- Grand Jury- first-degree domestic violence
- Grand Jury- interference with domestic violence emergency call
- Grand Jury- third-degree burglary
McWhorter, Amanda N.; 32
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Manord, Kyle B.; 25
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Briggs, Duane A.; 36
- sexual abuse of child under 12
- enticing child for immoral purposes
- sodomy
Burgess, Charles P.; 30
- Grand Jury- capital murder
- Grand Jury- murder
- Grand Jury- first-degree burglary
Cimpeanu, Rebecca; 18
- loitering
Cimpeanu, Manix; 48
- loitering
Brown, James R.; 39
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle
Anders, Shaun D.; 31
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Armstrong, Jason E.; 46
- FTA- speeding
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Nolasco-Medel, Michele D.; 50
- FTA- driving while license suspended
- FTA- driving on wrong side of road
Armstrong, Susan L.; 51
- second-degree possession of marijuana
- public intoxication
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
