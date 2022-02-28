ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported February 28, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported February 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

February 24

  • possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; CR 747
  • criminal mischief; CR 1715
  • burglary; CR 1605
  • possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1242
  • possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; bribery of public servant; CR 1843
  • theft of property; CR 1612
  • harassment; CR 601
  • domestic violence; CR 1107
  • domestic violence; criminal mischief; Hwy. 69 N

February 25

  • domestic violence; CR 1114
  • possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
  • domestic violence; New Hope Rd.
  • reckless endangerment; CR 1212
  • possession of drug paraphernalia; Fairview Rd.

February 26

  • possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1553
  • possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 437
  • trafficking drugs; ex-felon in possession of firearm; possession of marijuana; CR 392
  • possession of marijuana; CR 110
  • possession of controlled substance; CR 437
  • possession of controlled substance; CR 1371

February 27

  • domestic violence; CR 1485
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 842
  • assault; CR 1117

Arrests

February 24 – 27

Abbott, Justin B.; 45

  • assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation)
  • criminal mischief-damage to private property

Anders, Shaun D.; 31

  • FTA- driving while license suspended
  • FTA- reckless driving

Armstrong, Jason E.; 46

  • fraud-fraudulent use of credit/debit card
  • larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous

Baker, Sonya M.; 47

  • second-degree bail jumping/fraud-identity theft

Barron, Travis C.; 37

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • promote prison contraband (drugs)
  • flight/escape-escape

Coker, Allen G.; 57

  • FTA- violation of a court order

Copeland, Jerry W.; 36

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs-

Crenshaw, Ashley R.; 30

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- promote prison contraband (drugs)
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Dukes, Kaitlyn R.; 21

  • assault-child-abuse-simple-family

Garmon, Kenneth C.; 41

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Guthery, Shalina L.; 29

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA- larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft

Hill, Jonathan C.; 58

  • FTA- possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- public intoxication

Hunt, Justin L.; 32

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA- giving false information to law enforcement
  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Lambert, Adam K.; 42

  • second-degree bail jumping/public intoxication

Marion, Chasey R.; 37

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Martin, Hannah L.; 25

  • assault-child abuse-simple-family

Monroe, James T.; 63

  • burglary-non residence-no force

Monroe, Jason T.; 43

  • possession of methamphetamine

Moore, Dustin Andrew D.; 24

  • FTA- sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA- forgery-possessing forged instrument
  • larceny/theft-miscellaneous, $500 less than $1,500
  • FTA- attempting to elude police officer
  • FTA- driving on wrong side of road
  • FTA- driving while license suspended
  • FTA- fail stop sign
  • FTA- failure to signal
  • FTA- operating vehicle without insurance
  • FTA- reckless driving
  • FTA- run red light

Munday, Jordan L.; 29

  • bribery-bribery of public servants
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Niblet III, Herman; 43

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- promote prison contraband (others
  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Nolasco-Medel, Michele D.; 50

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)

Pannell, Chasity L.; 38

  • public intoxication

Raines, Brian A.; 34

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • resisting arrest

Rodgers, Calien C.; 29

  • FTA- driving while license suspended (2 counts)

Scott, James T.; 37

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Speegle, Marty H.; 24

  • FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family

Stover, Patrick W.; 33

  • possession of methamphetamine

Twilley, Austin L.; 25

  • assault-child abuse-simple-family

Washburn, Jodie R.; 41

  • public intoxication

Waters, Jamie R.; 38

  • FTA- burglary-residence-force

White, Phillip J.; 61

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA- sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drug-1 st offense

Whited, Dakoda W.; 27

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Wright, Amanda H.; 36

  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
  • Grand Jury-theft-theft from residence $500 less than $1,500
  • Grand Jury-theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

February 22

  • harassment; person; 2 nd Ave. NW

February 25

February 26

  • unauthorized use of vehicle; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW
  • unauthorized use of vehicle; person
  • leaving scene of accident; person; 4 th St. SW; damage to ’05 Buick Lacrosse; $500

February 27

  • harassment; person; Cooper Cir. SW
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; All American Glass LLC; 3 rd St. SE; tools; $3,000

Arrests

February 25 – 27

Savage, Travis C.; 28

  • public intoxication

Marion, Chasey R.; 37

  • third-degree theft of property

Estes, Gregory W.; 61

  • Grand Jury- attempted murder
  • Grand Jury- first-degree domestic violence
  • Grand Jury- interference with domestic violence emergency call
  • Grand Jury- third-degree burglary

McWhorter, Amanda N.; 32

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Manord, Kyle B.; 25

  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Briggs, Duane A.; 36

  • sexual abuse of child under 12
  • enticing child for immoral purposes
  • sodomy

Burgess, Charles P.; 30

  • Grand Jury- capital murder
  • Grand Jury- murder
  • Grand Jury- first-degree burglary

Cimpeanu, Rebecca; 18

  • loitering

Cimpeanu, Manix; 48

  • loitering

Brown, James R.; 39

  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle

Anders, Shaun D.; 31

  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Armstrong, Jason E.; 46

  • FTA- speeding
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Nolasco-Medel, Michele D.; 50

  • FTA- driving while license suspended
  • FTA- driving on wrong side of road

Armstrong, Susan L.; 51

  • second-degree possession of marijuana
  • public intoxication
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
