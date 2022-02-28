African immigrants in Ukraine tell Sidner they were pushed off train, shoved while trying to flee

Related
Thousands Of Africans In Ukraine Abandoned, Turned Away At Borders, And Forced Off Refugee Trains While Fleeing Russian Invasion
No matter where in the world international tensions turn into violent conflict, anti-Blackness still seems to be the big joker. While Ukraine has captured the world’s attention and sympathy as the target of a Russian invasion, Al Jazeera reports thousands of African citizens working and studying in the country have been left stranded. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday, more than 200 civilians are dead and about 1,100 are injured. Over 100,000 people in Ukraine have been displaced according to United Nations estimates, but Black refugees are saying they’re on their own.
Young Thug Offers Help To African Immigrants Stuck In Ukraine Amid Invasion
Young Thug is calling on his "rap brothers" to help African immigrants trapped in Ukraine amid Russia's deadly invasion. The "Ski" rapper's offer comes after reports of racism emerged from people who say Black people are being told to allow "real Ukrainians" flee the country first. "If some of my...
Sean Penn Walks to Ukraine-Poland Border After 'Abandoning Our Car' as He Shoots Russia Invasion Doc
Sean Penn is giving an update from Ukraine. The Oscar winner, 61, traveled to the country last week to continue working on a documentary about Russian tensions, chronicling the invasion and war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Monday, he tweeted a photo of himself rolling luggage as he...
African and South Asian students fleeing Ukraine report racism, violence at the border
Foreign students scrambling to escape Ukraine after Russia’s invasion say they’ve been met with racist and discriminatory treatment amid efforts to reach safety in neighboring nations, news outlets reported. First-hand accounts of Africans, South Asians and other foreigners — many of them students — being denied shelter or...
Ukraine Acknowledges Racist Treatment Of Africans Fleeing Russian Invasion
Days into the massive refugee crisis created by Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has publicly acknowledged that African immigrants seeking to flee the violence have faced racist, disparate treatment compared to white Ukrainians. On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that Russia’s invasion had “affected Ukrainians...
Russia threatens ‘strong response’ to Biden’s sanctions, will hit US in ‘sensitive’ spot
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
Pentagon official says Russian troops have 'deliberately punched holes' in their own gas tanks in apparent attempts to avoid combat as morale declines: report
In an apparent attempt to avoid combat, some Russian troops have punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, a Pentagon official reportedly said.
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Putin is said to be furious about Western sanctions and intel officials fear he may target Ukrainian civilians as revenge, report says
Western intelligence officials are reportedly urgently debating how Vladimir Putin might respond to a wave of punishing sanctions enacted by the West.
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing
North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Biden is sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine for the first time, which could be used to shoot down Russian helicopters
The direct delivery of Stinger missiles is part of a $350 million military aid package approved last week by the US.
US doesn't stand 'a fighting chance' if Russia and China combine cyber tech, former Pentagon official says
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Russian soldier holds two grenades in the air as he walks among Ukrainians demanding they surrender
This is the moment a Russian soldier held two grenades in the air as he walked among Ukrainians demanding that they surrender. Footage, filmed in Konotop, shows the Russian serviceman holding what appear to be two grenades above his head as he walked through a crowd of furious Ukrainian citizens shouting 'shame'.
Anonymous claims it has shut down Russia’s space agency – so Putin ‘no longer has control over spy satellites’
ANONYMOUS has claimed that it has shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacking team has said that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." However, the Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media...
Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision...
