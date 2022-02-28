African immigrants in Ukraine tell Sidner they were pushed off train, shoved while trying to flee

No matter where in the world international tensions turn into violent conflict, anti-Blackness still seems to be the big joker. While Ukraine has captured the world’s attention and sympathy as the target of a Russian invasion, Al Jazeera reports thousands of African citizens working and studying in the country have been left stranded. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday, more than 200 civilians are dead and about 1,100 are injured. Over 100,000 people in Ukraine have been displaced according to United Nations estimates, but Black refugees are saying they’re on their own.

