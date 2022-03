BROCKTON -- The Stoughton/Brockton boys hockey co-op program had waited three years for its first MIAA playoff game. The wait for the second one will be much shorter. Stoughton/Brockton made its postseason debut in style on Tuesday, clobbering Diman Regional, 7-1, at Asiaf Arena in the preliminary round of the Division 3 statewide tournament. S/B (11-10-2) will face No. 2 Scituate (15-7) in the Round of 32 on Saturday (1 p.m. at Gallo Arena in Bourne).

BROCKTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO