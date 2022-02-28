ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma AG wants to support doctors who prescribe ivermectin, other drugs to treat COVID-19

By Janna Clark, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTPq9_0eRff10C00

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor stated he wants to support doctors who choose to prescribe medications like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19.

FOX23 previously reported there has been ongoing controversy surrounding drugs like Ivermectin.

Since the start of the pandemic, doctors have been prescribing Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. According to some doctors that prescribe the medication, “early treatment is key.”

Doctors are split on the issue. Some want to to prescribe Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Others say the drug shouldn’t be taken to treat the virus.

While Ivermectin is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug, the FDA does not approve of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

In an email, the FDA explained that products like Ivermectin “may be prescribed by physicians for unapproved uses if they determine it is appropriate for treating their patients, including during COVID-19.”

The FDA’s statement continued, “At this time. the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 has not been established.”

Oklahoma State University (OSU) Professor Dr. Jennifer Rudd specializes in infectious diseases. She told FOX23 Ivermectin is typically prescribed to treat things such as parasitic infections.

Dr. Rudd also stated taking Ivermectin is safe as long as the drug is prescribed by a doctor. She said the biggest concern about the drug is the possibility that patients take too high doses.

FOX23 has also spoken to several people who have taken Ivermectin after they contracted COVID-19. They said they believed the drug helped them combat the symptoms and get over the virus.

Attorney General O’Connor said doctors have also been telling him they want to prescribe the drug to treat COVID-19, but they have felt intimidated and have not been been able to engage in the course of treatment they want because of that.

O’Connor released a statement to assure doctors not to worry.

The statement said his office “finds no legal basis for a state medical licensure board to discipline a licensed physician for exercising sound judgement and safely prescribing an FDA-approved drug, like Ivermectin, for the off-label purpose of treating a patient with COVID-19.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health

WASHINGTON — (AP) — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida,...
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Why are COVID vaccination rates still low in some countries?

Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?. Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges now include unpredictable deliveries, weak health care systems and vaccine hesitancy. Most countries with low vaccination rates are in Africa. As of late February, 13 countries in Africa have fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Trade group settles GMO-labeling case for $9 million

SEATTLE — (AP) — A trade group that represents some of the biggest U.S. food companies has agreed to pay $9 million for violations of Washington campaign finance laws, after the state Supreme Court upheld a penalty twice that much. The Consumer Brands Association, which represents companies including...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
56K+
Followers
96K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy