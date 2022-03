PlayStation is taking a step closer to its own Xbox Game Pass equivalent with its very first PS Now launch title. A new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals that Shadow Warrior 3 will be available free via the game streaming and download service on March 1, which is also when it will be made available for purchase through more traditional means. That said, pre-ordering the game on PlayStation Store will also unlock Shadow Warrior (2013) and Shadow Warrior 2, which you won't get just by playing through PlayStation Now.

