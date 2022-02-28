ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mardi Gras

RAW: FILE: TUESDAY IS MARDI GRAS

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zapfM_0eRfenz400

Get ready to party: Tuesday is Mardi Gras!

Mercury News

Photos: M.J.’s Brass Boppers lead Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND — The sounds of New Orleans filled the air on Fat Tuesday in downtown Oakland. Horns blaring, M.J.’s Brass Boppers, led by New Orleans native Michael M.J. Jones, made their way from 19th Street near Telegraph Avenue and wound their way past City Hall to end up at the Hello Stranger bar on Broadway. There. a guest mixologist from the Crescent City crafted traditional cocktails, including Hurricanes, which were on special for the occasion.
OAKLAND, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands attend Mardi Gras parade on Orange Beach for Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -People in Orange Beach also had a chance to enjoy the Fat Tuesday festivities. And after not having a parade last year, thousands made sure to line the streets to show their appreciation. “Everybody is having a great time. Lot of out of towners who’ve never been...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Anniston Star

Photos: Mardi Gras in Talladega

The Historic Ritz Theatre sponsored a Mardi Gras celebration Saturday which started with the 20th annual Mardi Gras parade followed by "Party Gras," a community-wide celebration on Courthouse Square Plaza. The parade included the Talladega College Marching Band, floats and several Shriners and their fun vehicles. The party on the square included live music and food like gumbo, chili and bread pudding.
TALLADEGA, AL
KSDK

Soulard prepares for Mardi Gras

The annual fun in St. Louis was squashed last year due to COVID-19. Mardi Gras had to go virtual. But this weekend, businesses are hoping for a big turnout.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
iheart.com

Mardi Gras Galveston Is Back!

Awww yeah! Mardi Gras Galveston is back this year! Balconies, beads, fun! Kicking off the first weekend with the procession parade and 5pm followed by a weekend full of events! Live music, food, parades! The first weekend, full sunshine, spring like weather- basically the perfect setup! If you'd like to pick and choose events to attend, there is guide to check out all the events. Over two weekend, so you can always pace yourself!
GALVESTON, TX
Cincinnati CityBeat

Three Cincinnati Fat Tuesday Events to Round Out Mardi Gras Season Before Lent Begins

It's Mardi Gras time and Cincinnati bars and restaurants are ready to fit in some final moments of New Orleans-themed excess before the start of Lent. Over-the-Rhine's HomeMakers Bar is celebrating the spirit of Mardi Gras with a menu of fat-washed cocktails "inspired by our favorite New Orleans classics," says the bar in a release. This is the third year HomeMakers is hosting such an event, and this year it includes Creole bites by Halichea Edwards, a Jazz band and cocktails from Scott Augsburger. Try a French 75 with cream cheese-washed gin, vanilla, lemon and sparkling wine. Or a Zapp's Voodoo-washed daiquiri. 6-11 p.m. March 1. Free admission. 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine, homemakersbar.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
30Seconds

Fat Tuesday Jambalaya Recipe: A Cajun Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya Recipe That's Mardi Gras Worthy

While most of the parades went on over the weekend, Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, is officially tomorrow, March 1, 2022. And you don't have to be in New Orleans to celebrate!. Bring Mardi Gras home by making this easy sausage and shrimp jambalaya recipe. This delicious jambalaya recipe is poppin' with all sorts of flavors and is cooked in a cast iron skillet. The cooking starts on the stove and ends in the oven. So simple!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Community Policy