RAW: FILE: TUESDAY IS MARDI GRAS

Pantagraph
Here are the downtown Bloomington locations taking part in Mardi Gras events Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Media and local businesses have partnered to bring Bourbon Street to town on Tuesday. “Mardi Gras in Downtown Bloomington” includes various events and live music from 4:30 to 11 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. “We’ve got so much going on in Downtown Bloomington, and we encourage...
Man Stabbed Five People During Mardi Gras Party At 7AM Because He Wasn’t Allowed Inside Of A Bar
It sounds like things got out of hand during some of the Mardi Gras festivities yesterday in New Orleans today. I mean, I’ve always heard it’s a pretty wild scene in the Big Easy this time of year, but this takes it to a whole other level. According...
Mercury News
Photos: M.J.’s Brass Boppers lead Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade in downtown Oakland
OAKLAND — The sounds of New Orleans filled the air on Fat Tuesday in downtown Oakland. Horns blaring, M.J.’s Brass Boppers, led by New Orleans native Michael M.J. Jones, made their way from 19th Street near Telegraph Avenue and wound their way past City Hall to end up at the Hello Stranger bar on Broadway. There. a guest mixologist from the Crescent City crafted traditional cocktails, including Hurricanes, which were on special for the occasion.
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands attend Mardi Gras parade on Orange Beach for Fat Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -People in Orange Beach also had a chance to enjoy the Fat Tuesday festivities. And after not having a parade last year, thousands made sure to line the streets to show their appreciation. “Everybody is having a great time. Lot of out of towners who’ve never been...
fox40jackson.com
This Fat Tuesday, indulge in Raymond Arroyo’s ‘Mardi Gras All Access’ on Fox Nation
Most people know Mardi Gras as the uniquely vibrant, New Orleans-hosted annual celebration – where yellow, green and purple color combinations line the streets, locals sport festive floats and ornate masks in the parade and tourists from all over the country venture to indulge in the Fat Tuesday tradition.
Anniston Star
Photos: Mardi Gras in Talladega
The Historic Ritz Theatre sponsored a Mardi Gras celebration Saturday which started with the 20th annual Mardi Gras parade followed by "Party Gras," a community-wide celebration on Courthouse Square Plaza. The parade included the Talladega College Marching Band, floats and several Shriners and their fun vehicles. The party on the square included live music and food like gumbo, chili and bread pudding.
KSDK
Soulard prepares for Mardi Gras
The annual fun in St. Louis was squashed last year due to COVID-19. Mardi Gras had to go virtual. But this weekend, businesses are hoping for a big turnout.
Dayton Daily News
MARDI GRAS: Miamisburg restaurant planning massive Fat Tuesday party
One of the things I relish most in life when it comes to food and dining is a well choreographed and paired food event. It’s almost always a time where the restaurant in question is planning to pull out all of the stops for a theme they are deeply passionate about.
iheart.com
Mardi Gras Galveston Is Back!
Awww yeah! Mardi Gras Galveston is back this year! Balconies, beads, fun! Kicking off the first weekend with the procession parade and 5pm followed by a weekend full of events! Live music, food, parades! The first weekend, full sunshine, spring like weather- basically the perfect setup! If you'd like to pick and choose events to attend, there is guide to check out all the events. Over two weekend, so you can always pace yourself!
Move over paczki. Kreole Queenz offers Mardi Gras ‘king cakes’ for Fat Tuesday
BAY CITY, MI — Many Michiganders think of Fat Tuesday as Paczki Day, but one area restaurant with New Orleans roots is bringing a Mardi Gras tradition to mid-Michigan: king cake. Janel Turner, chef/owner of Kreole Queenz, said a traditional king cake is decorated with the Mardi Gras colors,...
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Chamber once again hosting in-person events, including Mardi Gras Party Tuesday
NEW BRITAIN – As covid-19 numbers continue to decrease in the state, the Greater New Britain Chamber is once again be hosting a few events this month to get everyone back together. “For us the year started how the year ended, with covid ruling and determining what’s going to...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Three Cincinnati Fat Tuesday Events to Round Out Mardi Gras Season Before Lent Begins
It's Mardi Gras time and Cincinnati bars and restaurants are ready to fit in some final moments of New Orleans-themed excess before the start of Lent. Over-the-Rhine's HomeMakers Bar is celebrating the spirit of Mardi Gras with a menu of fat-washed cocktails "inspired by our favorite New Orleans classics," says the bar in a release. This is the third year HomeMakers is hosting such an event, and this year it includes Creole bites by Halichea Edwards, a Jazz band and cocktails from Scott Augsburger. Try a French 75 with cream cheese-washed gin, vanilla, lemon and sparkling wine. Or a Zapp's Voodoo-washed daiquiri. 6-11 p.m. March 1. Free admission. 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine, homemakersbar.com.
WDTN
Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Hurricane!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Smart Guy in a Tie, Brian Petro joins us with a traditional Mardi Gras cocktail! Don’t miss this recipe for a Hurricane.
CUTENESS ALERT: Mardi Gras Baby born Tuesday morning at Touro Infirmary
Major Levi Gatlin was born at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning weighing 6 lbs and 6 oz.
Fat Tuesday Jambalaya Recipe: A Cajun Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya Recipe That's Mardi Gras Worthy
While most of the parades went on over the weekend, Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, is officially tomorrow, March 1, 2022. And you don't have to be in New Orleans to celebrate!. Bring Mardi Gras home by making this easy sausage and shrimp jambalaya recipe. This delicious jambalaya recipe is poppin' with all sorts of flavors and is cooked in a cast iron skillet. The cooking starts on the stove and ends in the oven. So simple!
