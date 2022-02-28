RAW: FILE: TUESDAY IS MARDI GRAS

It's Mardi Gras time and Cincinnati bars and restaurants are ready to fit in some final moments of New Orleans-themed excess before the start of Lent. Over-the-Rhine's HomeMakers Bar is celebrating the spirit of Mardi Gras with a menu of fat-washed cocktails "inspired by our favorite New Orleans classics," says the bar in a release. This is the third year HomeMakers is hosting such an event, and this year it includes Creole bites by Halichea Edwards, a Jazz band and cocktails from Scott Augsburger. Try a French 75 with cream cheese-washed gin, vanilla, lemon and sparkling wine. Or a Zapp's Voodoo-washed daiquiri. 6-11 p.m. March 1. Free admission. 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine, homemakersbar.com.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO