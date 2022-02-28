Concord ready to celebrate 150th birthday

ATHENS, W.V. (WVNS) – Known as the ‘Campus Beautiful’, Concord University will be celebrating its 150th birthday, or sesquicentennial in 2022.

Concord University held its Founder’s Day celebration Monday, February 28, 2022 with a ceremony in the main auditorium of the Fine Arts Building. The celebration was highlighted with messages from representatives of Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito. The celebration also highlighted a video message from Governor Jim Justice. You can read more about Concord University’s Sesquicentennial from 59News here .

Concord President Kendra Boggess says it’s an honor to ring in such a milestone for a University.

It’s wonderful to recognize all the people who has contributed to make this place what it is. The people who are here now and the pioneers who were here years and years ago. Concord University President Kendra Bogess

Boggess says there’s one more item still to come to celebrate Concord’s milestone, a book on the history of Concord will be available next week.

