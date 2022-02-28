ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tailored Patient Involvement in Clinical Trials

By Julia Oddy
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com
 3 days ago

The approach of the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. At the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Centre for Drug Development (CDD), no two trials are the same. It’s important not to approach patient involvement from a “one size fits all” mindset. Here, we share our experience of tailoring patient involvement...

www.appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Dry needling in active or latent trigger point in patients with neck pain: a randomized clinical trial

The purpose was to determine the efficacy of deep dry needling (DDN) applied on an active myofascial trigger point (MTrP) versus a latent-MTrP versus a non-MTrP location, on pain reduction and cervical disability, in patients with chronic neck pain. A randomized, double-blind clinical trial design was used. A sample of 65 patients was divided into non-MTrP-DDN, active-MTrP-DDN and latent-MTrP-DDN groups. The visual analog scale (VAS), reproduction of the patient's pain, number of local twitch responses, pressure pain threshold (PPT) and Neck Disability Index (NDI) were assessed before, during and after the intervention and up to 1Â month post-intervention. The active-MTrP-DDN-group reduced pain intensity more than non-MTrP-DDN-group after a week and a month (P"‰<"‰0.01), as well as showing the greatest improvement in tibialis muscle PPT. The treatment of both Active and Latent MTrPs was associated with the reproduction of the patient's pain. The application of DDN on an active-MTrP in the upper trapezius muscle shows greater improvements in pain intensity after 1Â week and 1Â month post-intervention, compared to DDN applied in latent-MTrPs or outside of MTrPs in patients with neck pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

CVS to Help Engage Minority Populations in Clinical Trials

Your local CVS pharmacy might become an entryway for you to participate in clinical trials, thanks to a new partnership between CVS Health and Medable, a virtual clinical trial platform aimed at improving access to and retention in studies. Less than 4% of Americans participate in clinical trials, according to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Clinical Trials#Clinical Study#Cruk#Cdd
The Press

Too Few Women Leading Cardiovascular Clinical Trials

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The underrepresentation of women in leadership roles for cardiovascular clinical trials is discussed in a review published in the March 8 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Mary Norine Walsh, M.D., from the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center in...
HEALTH
NWI.com

Community Healthcare System running clinical trial for atrial fibrillation device

Patients can enroll in a clinical trial for a new atrial fibrillation device at Community Healthcare System. David Orchowski, a 71-year-old resident of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, was the first to enroll in the study of the safety and effectiveness of the WATCHMAN FLX left atrial appendage closure device that replaces long-term blood thinner use with a one-time procedure. The hope is to reduce the risk of strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation that's not caused by an issue with a heart valve.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WSET

Game-changing clinical trial could offer solution to peanut allergies

WASHINGTON (7News) — For kids with peanut allergies, life can feel like they’re constantly dodging landmines. But the findings of the IMPACT study may offer relief to parents of kids with peanut allergies. The study included 146 children, from one to three years old. For two and a...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

1st US patient gets dual-chamber leadless pacemaker at Cleveland Clinic

A dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system was implanted in the first U.S. patient as part of a global clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic, the system said March 2. Leadless pacemakers are miniaturized devices implanted directly into the heart and do not require wires or incisional access. The devices used in the trial include a leadless pacemaker for the right ventricle and one for the right atrium, which are designed to communicate with each other to provide the patient with beat-by-beat communication.
CLEVELAND, OH
UPI News

Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men

People tend to have a specific image when they think of eating disorders -- a disturbingly skinny White girl with reed-thin arms, her ribs and shoulder blades prominent. You don't think of a ripped, beefy muscle man chugging a protein shake and fretting about carbs between weightlifting sessions. But maybe you should.
HEALTH
WJHL

Ballad Health: 94% of critical COVID-19 cases involve unvaccinated patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ninety-four percent of critical COVID-19 patients, which involve patients in the ICU and/or on a ventilator, involve patients who remain unvaccinated against the virus. According to Ballad Health on Thursday, there are 47 novel coronavirus patients in its ICUs. Forty-four of these patients are not vaccinated. For the 33 COVID-19 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic eyes patient hospitality lounge at airport

Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic is looking to open a patient lounge at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to better accommodate patients' traveling to and from the hospital, Cleveland.com reported Feb. 28. The clinic proposed to the City Council a plan to renovate a 480-square-foot space inside the airport that would offer concierge...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy