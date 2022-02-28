ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The professor at the center of Noem’s Critical Race Theory ban

By Jazzmine Jackson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At the center of the debate around Critical Race Theory in South Dakota stands one University of South Dakota professor who seems to be the catalyst for the governor’s attempts at banning the theory from all levels of education in the state....

Guest
7d ago

Too bad cowgirl Krusty not have ability to understand this. Only thing she knows is wearing her knee pads to MaraLago

Kristi Noem
