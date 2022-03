The Roswell City Council recently approved a $93,246 contract with SmartWAVE Technologies for citywide Wi-Fi infrastructure upgrades. The city’s current Wi-Fi hardware has reached the end of its life and requires replacement. This new contract will replace the existing controller with a cloud-based controller for managing all access point connections. The contract also includes hardware and licensing for 122 access points, five years of support and implementation of the devices.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO