The Record on Reserves

With inflation running above 7% from last year, the Federal Reserve Bank announced it will soon start increasing their interest rate target from the current level of zero. Many market commentators are viewing this as the end of a party, and predicting poor returns on stocks and bonds. For some, bond investors are guaranteed to lose money, as bond values typically decline with rising interest rates. We do face uncertainty about future rates, inflation, and market returns. But much of this uncertainty is not new, and it is not necessarily a signal of poor returns. Let’s review what rising interest rates may mean for the economy and what that implies for your financial plan.

