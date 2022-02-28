ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Record on Reserves

cbcny.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Eric Adams touted the City’s record level of ‘reserves’—$6.1 billion—in his Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Budget. While this is a record in dollars, it is not a record as a percent of the City-funded budget—a better measure of the reserves’ ability to mitigate the impacts of a recession or severe...

cbcny.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
Omaha.com

Best bad credit loans with guaranteed approval (fast and instant approval loans online)

If you've got a bad credit score and need money, getting a personal loan can seem daunting. This is where the best bad credit loan companies come in. These personal loan companies specialize in loans for people who have either little or no credit history, or who have low credit scores. The loans have higher interest rates, but if you choose the right one and manage the loan responsibly, they can be super useful.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Blasio#New York City Comptroller#Stabilization Fund#Rainy Day Fund#Cbc#Rdf#The Preliminary Budget
Reuters

U.S. house prices to rise another 10% this year

BENGALURU, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. house prices are set to climb in double digits this year even as the Federal Reserve embarks on its expected series of interest rate hikes, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts who forecast a sellers' market for another two years. Record low...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Pioneer Press

Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus

Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago. “The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
TheStreet

What Are Interest Rates? How Do They Work?

When people need to finance large purchases like a home or a car, start a business, or pay college tuition, they often turn to their bank for a loan. These loans can be short-term in nature, lasting just a few months, but they can also be longer-term, like mortgages, which can have a duration of as many as 30 years.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Rising Interest Rates and Your Investment Plan

With inflation running above 7% from last year, the Federal Reserve Bank announced it will soon start increasing their interest rate target from the current level of zero. Many market commentators are viewing this as the end of a party, and predicting poor returns on stocks and bonds. For some, bond investors are guaranteed to lose money, as bond values typically decline with rising interest rates. We do face uncertainty about future rates, inflation, and market returns. But much of this uncertainty is not new, and it is not necessarily a signal of poor returns. Let’s review what rising interest rates may mean for the economy and what that implies for your financial plan.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Average mortgage loan size holds near record despite 4% rates

Mortgage rates continue to climb, putting a damper on interest in mortgage applications. Demand for applications dropped 13.1% from a week ago, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "Mortgage applications dropped to their lowest level since December 2019 last week, as mortgage rates continued to inch...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

This Is Why Your Federal Withholding Is So Low

There could be serious repercussions if your tax withholding is too low, and you may be charged an underpayment penalty fee. Some employees realize closer to filing their return that their employer's withheld amount is minimal. Why is your federal withholding so low?. Article continues below advertisement. The U.S. tax...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Understanding Gift Taxes: Who Has to Pay and When?

Hey, big spenders! If you’re giving expensive gifts to someone, you might need to get acquainted with the Internal Revenue Service’s Form 709, the “United States Gift (and Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return.” Yes, it’s the gift-giver who pays taxes on a gift. But unless that...
INCOME TAX
NBC Chicago

Biden Announces Oil Reserve Release

To reassure Americans worried about the rising cost of gas, Biden announced the release of 60 million barrels of oil from reserves worldwide. "America will lead that effort, releasing 30 million barrels from our own strategic petroleum reserve," he said. "And we stand ready to do more if necessary, unified with our allies."
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy