Time’s Out for Bishop Guertin Sex Abuse Lawsuit

On Friday, February 18, 2022, DHHS announced 846 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, February 16. Today’s results include 558 people who tested positive by PCR test and 288 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 35 new cases from Sunday, January 30 (2 by PCR and 33 by antigen test) for a new total of 617; an additional 246 new cases from Monday, January 31 (20 by PCR and 226 by antigen test) for a new total of 902; an additional 110 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (28 by PCR and 82 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,203; an additional 48 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (24 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 927; an additional 11 new cases from Thursday, February 3 (10 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,191; an additional 1 new case from Tuesday, February 8 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 792; an additional 2 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 766; an additional 1 new case from Monday, February 14 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 756; an additional 3 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (3 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 231; and an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, February 16 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 87. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,073 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

