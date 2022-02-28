ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Time’s Out for Bishop Guertin Sex Abuse Lawsuit

By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The lawsuit accusing Bishop Guertin High School administrators of allowing a convicted sexual predator to teach, and thus give him the ability to sexually abuse a new victim is now dismissed. Judge Charles Temple ruled last week that the victim in the case, Larissa Troy, did not bring the...

indepthnh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

5 New COVID-19 Deaths, 73 New Cases, 52 Hospitalizations Tuesday

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, DHHS announced 66 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, March 7. Today’s results include 44 people who tested positive by PCR test and 22 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 7 new cases from Friday, March 4 (6 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 153. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 984 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

1 New COVID-19 Death, Hospitalizations Down to 56 on Monday

On Monday, March 7, 2022, DHHS announced 42 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 6. Today’s results include 31 people who tested positive by PCR test and 11 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 146 cases from Friday, March 4 (105 by PCR and 41 by antigen test); and 158 cases from Saturday, March 5 (135 by PCR and 23 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashua, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Nashua, NH
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Fighting To Get Off ‘Laurie List’ Under New Law Can Be Costly for Police

See the public Laurie List of 90 of 254 names listed here: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. See Attorney General’s full compliance report: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/20220114-ees-compliance-report.pdf. See InDepthNH.org’s archives on the Laurie List here: http://indepthnh.org/category/dishonest-police/. By NANCY WEST, InDepthNH.org. The new law allowing police on the Laurie List to argue in Superior Court why...
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG Resolves Allegations Against the Radiation Center of Greater Nashua

Concord, NH—Attorney General John M. Formella announces the filing of Assurances of Discontinuance with the Nashua Regional Cancer Center, Inc., known as the Radiation Center of Greater Nashua (Radiation Center), and with Elizabeth Gray, the then-Executive Director at the Radiation Center. The assurances resolve the Attorney General’s investigation related to allegations of unauthorized practice of nursing and consumer protection act violations.
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

House Dems Seek Appeals Court Decision on Remote Access to Sessions

CONCORD — Disabled Democrats who sued seeking remote access to House sessions, seek an expedited ruling from the First Circuit Court of Appeals in a motion filed Monday. The plaintiffs, six Democratic House members with health concerns and the state Democratic Party, seek a ruling upholding the court’s decision and to remand the case back to the U.S. District Court, grant remote access for the at-risk Democrats while the lower court determines if they are covered under the American with Disabilities Act, and grant any other relief necessary.
CONCORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Time
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

The Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination is Alive in NH Law

On Tuesday, the House Education Committee voted down four bills that would have repealed or altered the recently enacted law on the Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination. Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D- Newmarket, was the primary sponsor of one of the bills, HB1090, a bill that would have repealed the “divisive concepts” law passed as a trailer to the budget last June. The law is also referred to as HB2 as it was included in that bill.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Reaches $25M Settlement with Monsanto for PCB Contamination of State

Editor’s note: Senior Assistant Attorney General Allen Brooks answered InDepthNH.org’s questions about outside counsel and which bodies of water were contaminated. “In answer to your question earlier today, the outside firms were Seeger Weiss LLP and Grant and Eisenhofer. Outside counsel brought years of experience to the table specifically with PCBs and Monsanto. This case generally required and could have continued to require significant resources, and so the use of outside counsel was necessary to enable the State to litigate this case,” Brooks said.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,304 New Cases, 108 Hospitalizations Friday

On Friday, February 18, 2022, DHHS announced 846 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, February 16. Today’s results include 558 people who tested positive by PCR test and 288 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 35 new cases from Sunday, January 30 (2 by PCR and 33 by antigen test) for a new total of 617; an additional 246 new cases from Monday, January 31 (20 by PCR and 226 by antigen test) for a new total of 902; an additional 110 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (28 by PCR and 82 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,203; an additional 48 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (24 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 927; an additional 11 new cases from Thursday, February 3 (10 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,191; an additional 1 new case from Tuesday, February 8 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 792; an additional 2 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 766; an additional 1 new case from Monday, February 14 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 756; an additional 3 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (3 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 231; and an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, February 16 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 87. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,073 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop to 115 Thursday

The state announced 513 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, DHHS announced 86 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, February 16. Today’s results include 31 people who tested positive by PCR test and 55 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 24 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (21 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,483; an additional 78 new cases from Friday, January 28 (25 by PCR and 53 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,872; an additional 74 new cases from Saturday, January 29 (4 by PCR and 70 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,285; an additional 87 new cases from Sunday, January 30 (29 by PCR and 58 by antigen test) for a new total of 584; an additional 138 new cases from Monday, January 31 (54 by PCR and 84 by antigen test) for a new total of 657; an additional 11 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (5 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,094; an additional 8 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (7 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 884; an additional 2 new cases from Monday, February 7 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 321; an additional 1 new case from Saturday, February 12 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 66; and an additional 4 new cases from Tuesday, February 15 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 228. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,015 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy