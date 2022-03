Trainers are attempting to defeat Giovanni in Pokémon GO. Giovanni is Team GO Rocket's boss. Using the Super Rocket Radar, you can find Giovanni. You can get the radar from Special Research after defeating each Team GO Rocket Leader. Some hideouts marked by the radar may trick you, as it may take you to PokéStops that Giovanni is not located at. If the radar is equipped, you can also try tracking down Giovanni by clicking on the Rocket Balloon and battling him.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO