Illinois State

Pritzker issues revised Executive Order, drops mask mandate

By John Clark
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker has officially filed an updated Executive Order in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, dropping the mask mandate for indoor gatherings, but keeping it for healthcare and transportation settings.

“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” Pritzker said Monday. “I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest, with more of our residents vaccinated than any other state in the region. All Illinois residents, regardless of background or immigration status, can go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location near you.”

The new order also lifts the mask requirement in schools after the circuit court judge ruled the order was outside the bounds of the governor’s power. The Illinois Supreme Court refused to hear Pritzker’s appeal.

Masks are still required at long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and healthcare facilities.

Federal mandates still require that people wear masks on public transportation, including buses, planes, and trains.

IDPH Director Dr. Ezike to step down March 14th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker marked the end of the state’s mask mandate with a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. Pritzker announced the resignation of Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on March 14. The governor paid special tribute to Ezike, issuing a proclamation declaring today Dr. Ngozi Ekie Day […]
“The People’s Convoy” moves through Illinois

LEROY, Ill. (WTVO) — A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates passed through Central Illinois on Tuesday. The demonstration is labeled as “The People’s Convoy.” The cross-country event started in California and will end in the Washington D.C. area. They were near Bloomington on Tuesday, and supporters waived flags and signs along the side of the […]
Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted in racketeering conspiracy

CHICAGO — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted by federal prosecutors for his alleged role in a racketeering conspiracy linked to lobbying practices during his time in politics. Madigan, 79, is is charged with 22 counts, according to the indictment. Federal prosecutors allege Madigan was essentially the leader of a group that […]
FAA: Rockford airport’s Bell Bowl Prairie project paused for three months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A controversial Rockford airport expansion project, on a piece of land with environmental interest, has been paused for three months. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that work on the “Bell Bowl Prairie” is temporarily halted, until June 1, 2022. The prairie, located near Beltline Road, would become part […]
Winnebago County CASA swears in newest volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit that helps kids going through neglect and abuse cases added to its roster of advocates. Winnebago County CASA held a swearing in ceremony on Wednesday evening. It is the 35th year for the court appointed special advocates. Program leaders said that volunteers help ensure children’s voices are heard […]
What is the coolest thing made in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the third year, manufacturing advocates want to find out what the coolest thing made in Illinois is. It is part of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and Comcast Business’ “Makers Madness.” Nominations opened on Wednesday and run through March 20. Last year’s winner came out of Elk Grove Village, where Termico […]
Pritzker seeks review of divestment in Russian interests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked Illinois employee pension systems to review potential divestment in Russian assets after Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The Democrat wrote Monday night to the Illinois State Board of Investments, the Teachers’ Retirement System and the State Universities’ Retirement System asking them “to explore the potential of […]
Woodman’s discontinues sales of Russian vodka

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Woodman’s grocery store announced Wednesday that it would no longer be carrying Russian vodka. Woodman’s announced the move on its Facebook page, along with the hashtag #WeStandWithUkraine. The company did not respond to inquiries as to which brands were being removed from store shelves. Russian Standard Vodka or Russian Standard Platinum […]
Unopened cans needed for Rockford exhibition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local high school students need the community’s help to draw attention to some of the areas most vulnerable. Rockford Lutheran is collecting unopened cans of food. The cans will be used to create a “can-struction” exhibition. Some specific brands and sizes are needed for student’s designs. The cans will be donated […]
Rockford helping resident plant their gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the year heads into spring, the City of Rockford is hoping that residents will plant a garden, and the city will help them do it. “Community Action Garden Grants” are available for any neighborhood group, non-profit or religious group wanting to start a community garden. The idea is to grow […]
Ukraine’s refugee numbers has reached 1 million

(WTVO) — More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed so far, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians continue to flee to neighboring countries. Some have sought safety underground, including metro stations that have been turned into shelters. The United Nation’s refugee agency announced on Wednesday that the number […]
