Pritzker issues revised Executive Order, drops mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker has officially filed an updated Executive Order in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, dropping the mask mandate for indoor gatherings, but keeping it for healthcare and transportation settings.

“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” Pritzker said Monday. “I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest, with more of our residents vaccinated than any other state in the region. All Illinois residents, regardless of background or immigration status, can go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location near you.”

The new order also lifts the mask requirement in schools after the circuit court judge ruled the order was outside the bounds of the governor’s power. The Illinois Supreme Court refused to hear Pritzker’s appeal.

Masks are still required at long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and healthcare facilities.

Federal mandates still require that people wear masks on public transportation, including buses, planes, and trains.

