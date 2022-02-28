ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma AG wants to support doctors who prescribe ivermectin, other drugs to treat COVID-19

By Janna Clark, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vfzc1_0eRfdt4P00

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor stated he wants to support doctors who choose to prescribe medications like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19.

FOX23 previously reported there has been ongoing controversy surrounding drugs like Ivermectin.

Since the start of the pandemic, doctors have been prescribing Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. According to some doctors that prescribe the medication, “early treatment is key.”

Doctors are split on the issue. Some want to to prescribe Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Others say the drug shouldn’t be taken to treat the virus.

While Ivermectin is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug, the FDA does not approve of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

In an email, the FDA explained that products like Ivermectin “may be prescribed by physicians for unapproved uses if they determine it is appropriate for treating their patients, including during COVID-19.”

The FDA’s statement continued, “At this time. the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 has not been established.”

Oklahoma State University (OSU) Professor Dr. Jennifer Rudd specializes in infectious diseases. She told FOX23 Ivermectin is typically prescribed to treat things such as parasitic infections.

Dr. Rudd also stated taking Ivermectin is safe as long as the drug is prescribed by a doctor. She said the biggest concern about the drug is the possibility that patients take too high doses.

FOX23 has also spoken to several people who have taken Ivermectin after they contracted COVID-19. They said they believed the drug helped them combat the symptoms and get over the virus.

Attorney General O’Connor said doctors have also been telling him they want to prescribe the drug to treat COVID-19, but they have felt intimidated and have not been been able to engage in the course of treatment they want because of that.

O’Connor released a statement to assure doctors not to worry.

The statement said his office “finds no legal basis for a state medical licensure board to discipline a licensed physician for exercising sound judgement and safely prescribing an FDA-approved drug, like Ivermectin, for the off-label purpose of treating a patient with COVID-19.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Eyes and Ears of PA
2d ago

Good!! Thank you! I will take a doctor's advice not being paid by Faucci, Biden, Gates, Soros, etc. to spread lies and propaganda. Lots of doctors want to do this and are getting fired for doing it. Even after they have proven what medication they are using works. It should be between doctor and patient. Not up to government to dictate!!!

Reply
3
Related
KRMG

States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health

WASHINGTON — (AP) — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida,...
TV & VIDEOS
KRMG

Florida gov to masked students: Time to end 'COVID theater'

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called "this COVID theater." DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Trade group settles GMO-labeling case for $9 million

SEATTLE — (AP) — A trade group that represents some of the biggest U.S. food companies has agreed to pay $9 million for violations of Washington campaign finance laws, after the state Supreme Court upheld a penalty twice that much. The Consumer Brands Association, which represents companies including...
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy