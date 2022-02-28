ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

PHOTOS: Florida State Trooper injured in crash in Okaloosa County

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBzge_0eRfdsBg00

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida State trooper was injured Monday afternoon while sitting on the side of Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County.

According to a Facebook Post from by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper was hit by a box truck while sitting in his car checking on a disabled vehicle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVNKA_0eRfdsBg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQG7q_0eRfdsBg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSyUn_0eRfdsBg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jYIe_0eRfdsBg00
U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man

The Mover Over Law was passed in 2002, which requires drivers to “respect emergency vehicles giving audible or visible signals both en route to emergencies and stationary while assisting emergencies on the side of the road.” Troopers urge residents to switch lanes when a trooper is stationed on the side of the road.

WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

Related
WKRG News 5

Teen struck in Okaloosa hit-and-run

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenage pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Okaloosa County Wednesday Morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the incident occurred around 7:41 a.m. when a 14-year-old pedestrian was walking westbound on Lee Avenue toward his bus stop when he was struck from behind. The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a brown […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Coast Guard suspends missing person search in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard confirmed they have suspended the search for a missing 63-year-old man near Fort Pickens on Tuesday, March 1, 6:38 p.m. The Coast Guard says crews searched more than 1,426 square nautical miles for a combined search time of nearly 29.5 hours. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received […]
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa deputies looking for missing man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 74-year-old man who went missing on Jan. 5.  Richard Shambo was last seen at his home at 4342 Log Lake Road in Holt. Investigators were told by two people visiting Holt’s property that the pair spotted a man at Shambo’s home […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after license plate reader spots stolen vehicle in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Niceville Police Department arrested two people for allegedly stealing a vehicle. License plate readers made led to their capture.  On March 2, deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were alerted of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s license plate was then put into the Florida and National Databases […]
NICEVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Okaloosa County, FL
Accidents
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Two shootings at Farnell Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to two homes at Farnell Drive for a report of shots fired on Feb. 27. Officers were first called to the 2700 block at Farnell Drive, near Haven Park. When officers arrived, they found one woman suffering from cuts from glass shards. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman sentenced to 20 years for DUI manslaughter

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for several charges, including DUI manslaughter for a crash that happened back in 2019.  Roxanne Hornsby was sentenced after she crashed into another vehicle while driving under the influence. The driver of the other vehicle died from their injuries. Before […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Florida State Trooper#Facebook Post#U S Coast Guard
WKRG News 5

Saint Michael’s Project delivers medals to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Saint Michael’s Project delivered a box full of blessed Saint Michael the Archangel medals to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. ECSO went to Facebook to thank the organization for its generosity in this kind gesture. The medals were given to ECSO deputies to keep with them while on duty. […]
WKRG News 5

Domestic dispute between ex-partners leads to shooting, break-in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials say a man showed up at Lennox Gates Apartments with a gun in a possible attempt to hurt his ex-girlfriend. The victim allegedly saw her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot where he approached her with a gun. The man fired several shots in the area. The victim […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 30 years for 2021 murder at Garfield Drive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder and robbery of one man.  Riley Adair Smith was sentenced after he planned to rob and murder Clarence Allard with two other men. On March 3 of 2021, Smith sent a text message to Kenneth […]
WKRG News 5

Former Prichard Water Board manager’s husband out of jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Anthony Bradley, husband to former Prichard Water and Sewer Board manager Nia Bradley, was released from jail on bond Wednesday afternoon. Bradley was previously arrested on Feb. 25, 2022 and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree. His bond was set at $200,000 on Feb. 28, 2022. On Feb. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect smashes glass doors, targeting CBD products in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Someone’s targeting Daphne businesses, on the hunt for CBD products. It’s tough to tell in the surveillance video, but a neighboring business captured a person walking towards the first set of doors at a business complex. Seconds later the glass is shattered and the suspect walks inside. “He stole vapes and […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy