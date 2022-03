“Chester is running out of time and on the brink of insolvency, and actions that have been taken here by city officials are making it very difficult for us to do our jobs" The city of Chester is on the verge of bankruptcy and now Michael Doweary, the state-appointed receiver entrusted to save the cash-strapped city from collapse, has petitioned the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania for a writ of mandamus — a request for the court to order city officials to cooperate — against the mayor and council for behavior that he believes has interfered with his efforts.

