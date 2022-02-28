ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Seven hospitalized at Benefis with COVID; 11 Yellowstone County residents die

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago
As of Monday, Benefis Health System reported seven hospitalized − one in the ICU and one on a ventilator − with COVID-19. Out of the seven, only one is vaccinated.

According to RiverStone Health, 11 more Yellowstone residents have died of COVID-19 illness:

"The 11 Yellowstone County residents whose deaths are reported today all had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its list of conditions known to put people at higher risk, including overweight, obesity, current or former smoker, sedentary lifestyle, pregnancy, heart disease, lung disease, mental illness, cancer, certain disabilities, diabetes, weakened immune system and more."

Among Monday’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients, six were in the ICU and five were on ventilators, according to RiverStone Health.

Latest daily COVID-19 update

Montana reported 512 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's total active cases to 1,536.

There have been 3,187 total deaths from the virus, and there are currently 108 active hospitalizations, according to the state website covid19.mt.gov.

Cascade County reported the most new cases in Montana on Monday with 129 new cases, and the county now has 141 active cases. The Cascade City-County Health Department did confirm one death of an unvaccinated male in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Of the state’s eligible population, 54% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s eligible population, 50% are fully immunized against the virus.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

Flathead County reports 127 new cases and 114 active; Yellowstone County reports 47 new cases and 301 active; Gallatin County reports 44 new and 191 active cases; Missoula County reports 39 new cases and 202 active cases; Lewis and Clark County reports 26 new and 29 active cases.

Great Falls Tribune

