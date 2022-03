Self-driving trucks are ready to Embark on routes across the Southwest because of a pilot program developed by Embark Technology, a self-driving truck company, that will roll out to Knight-Swift. This rollout marks the first time a trucking company will own and operate autonomous trucks as part of its fleet. The venture could prove to be a huge success, or it might be doomed to failure, but it is the next step forward for self-driving over the road trucks.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO