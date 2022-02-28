ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Razorbacks claim top spot

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XF3FZ_0eRfcjfQ00

The top of the SEC is getting extremely tight as we head into March.

Is there a clear cut No. 1 in the SEC right now?

I mean, we can look at the standings and see Auburn at the top. If you watch the Tigers, however, you'll notice that they are arguably playing their worst basketball of the season (all things considered, Auburn's "worst basketball" isn't terrible, but the guard play has been poor for several games now).

Kentucky, who is tied for second in the standings, has lost two out of their last four but their last four opponents were all ranked at some point this season.

Tennessee's offense has been bad, but a few recent wins over decent opponents indicate the Vols are on the right track. Arkansas is in a similar boat.

Who deserves to be at the top? Here are the latest SEC Basketball Power Rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHO3t_0eRfcjfQ00

14. Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC)

What an incredibly rough year for Tom Crean & Co. Georgia has lost their last nine and have simply been abysmal on the defensive end (83.1 points allowed per SEC game).

If the search for a new head coach hasn't already begun, I would assume it will start here shortly after Georgia's final three games of the season (at Tennessee, vs Missouri, SEC Tournament game).

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARrKh_0eRfcjfQ00

13. Missouri Tigers (10-19, 4-12 SEC)

When I look at Missouri, I see a team permanently labeled as "rebuilding." The Tigers used to be somewhat respectable. The program has not always been in disarray. However, these past few "rebuilding" years with Cunzo Martin at the helm at progressively gotten worse. The challenges this season?

Scoring, rebounding, turnovers, shooting, passing, pacing, defense... the list goes on. Mizzou has struggled to do much of anything right, and conference play has eaten them alive (The Tigers have lost two of their last twelve).

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ua9BW_0eRfcjfQ00

12. Ole Miss Rebels (13-16, 4-12 SEC)

The Rebels have had a couple of injuries that really set them back, but overall the offensive product that Kermit Davis has produced is unacceptable.

Ole Miss is in the bottom half of the country in effective field goal percentage, three-point percentage, two-point percentage, free throw percentage, as well as turnover, block, and steal percentage.

Basketball in Oxford seems stale right now.

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyiaZ_0eRfcjfQ00

11. Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC)

The Commodores were one solid post presence away from being a problem this season. Scottie Pippen Jr. (20.2 PPG, 3.9 APG) has put the team on his back and carried them to their current .500 record.

It's a shame that Vandy has lost so many close games this season (10 games decided by 9 points or less), otherwise the Commodores might be in contention for the NIT or possibly the NCAA Tournament.

© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ebfb_0eRfcjfQ00

10. Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC)

After sustaining an 0-8 stretch in SEC play, the Aggies have won three out of their last four conference games and are pushing to maybe make a run at the NCAA Tournament bubble (including a couple of wins in the SEC Tournament).

Senior guard Quenton Jackson has been stellar for the Aggies this season. This year is another step in the right direction for Buzz Williams, and A&M still has an opportunity to make some noise as the season winds down.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPBSG_0eRfcjfQ00

9. Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC)

The Bulldogs are currently in an odd spot. KenPom has MSU ranked 43rd nationally, but Joe Lundari's Bracketology does not have State anywhere close to the Bubble watch. Potential wins over No. 5 Auburn and Texas A&M would certainly put them in the Bubble conversation.

Iverson Molinar has been as consistent as Ben Howland could have wanted, and the front court is solid. Big men Tolu Smith and Garrison Brooks could be key in a potential NCAA Tournament push.

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZXGx_0eRfcjfQ00

8. South Carolina Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8 SEC)

South Carolina rattled off four straight wins before being crushed by Alabama in their most recent game. If the Gamecocks beat Missouri, and find a way to go on a run in the SEC Tournament, their postseason hopes are very much so alive.

We're talking about the NIT, of course.

AP Photo/Michael Woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTJAx_0eRfcjfQ00

7. Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC)

Yet another middle-of-the-pack SEC team that still has postseason hopes. Except in Florida's case, the NCAA Tournament is on the table. The Gators are currently sitting in the next four out in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology.

If Mike White is going to capitalize, he needs to beat Vanderbilt on the road and then turn around and beat Kentucky at home to finish the season. A win in the SEC Tourney would be huge as well.

© Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfQCC_0eRfcjfQ00

6. LSU Tigers (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

To put it plainly, LSU's offense is not good. The Tigers turn the ball over and don't shoot well from beyond the arc.

However, LSU's defense is incredible. They turn teams over, and opponents shoot terribly from deep (27.9%, fourth nationally).

The Tigers will make it into the big dance, but games against Arkansas and Alabama will not be a fun way to wrap up the regular season.

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOWqe_0eRfcjfQ00

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC)

The 25th ranked Crimson Tide are very difficult to figure out. Nate Oats' offensive philosophy is working exceptionally well (80.5 PPG), but the defense has been subpar (Alabama has the 11th best defensive efficiency in the SEC).

Alabama holds wins over Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, Houston, and Gonzaga, but they also have losses against Georgia, Mississippi State, Davidson, Memphis, and Iona.

How the Crimson Tide approach march intrigues me.

© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIY6I_0eRfcjfQ00

4. Kentucky Wildcats (23-6, 12-4 SEC)

Statistically, Kentucky is one of the better teams in the nation. KenPom currently has the Wildcats ranked second nationally. However, recent losses to both Tennessee and Arkansas are making me put the Wildcats at four in the power rankings.

The guard play has been relatively inconsistent due to injury. Even if star player Oscar Tshiebwe (16.9 PPG, 15.3 RPG) continues to dominate, he's going to need help form the backcourt if Kentucky wants to right the ship.

© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ddA6_0eRfcjfQ00

3. Auburn Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC)

Auburn's offense has been inefficient over the past three games. The Tigers have gotten awful guard play in their last three road games as well, all of which they lost (Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee).

Teams have really figured out which of Auburn's buttons to press and it's coming at a really bad time. Wrapping up the season by clinching the SEC regular season title and winning a couple of games in the SEC tournament should make fans feel better about what is currently a dangerous situation.

© Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZw41_0eRfcjfQ00

2. Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC)

While the Tennessee offense has had the tendency to completely shut off at times this season, the Vols are finding life as the season draws to a close. Big wins over Kentucky and Auburn place Tennessee next to the top in this week's power rankings.

© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

1. Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4 SEC)

The Hogs are currently on fire. They've won 13 out of their last 14, and have picked up wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, and Auburn during that span.

The Muss Bus is rolling heading into March, and we saw what the Razorbacks were capable of last season... watch out.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina Upsetting Duke

The Tar Heels couldn’t have asked for a better Saturday. North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 94-81 upset over Duke. In addition to derailing the rival’s celebratory occasion, the Tar Heels fortified their March Madness bid with a monumental road victory over the No. 4 Blue Devils.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

One day remains in the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Only a handful of games will be played on Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Major conference tournaments are set to begin next week. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: John Calipari Lost Valuable Item During Celebration

Kentucky’s women’s basketball squad upset top-ranked South Carolina to win its first SEC title since 1982. Dre’una Edwards made a three-pointer with less than five seconds remaining to secure a 64-62 victory for the Wildcats. The stunner marked the Gamecocks’ second loss of the season and Kentucky’s 10th straight victory since dropping to 9-11 when these SEC squads last met.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Greg Gard gives update on Johnny Davis injury

Wisconsin Badgers fans held their breath on Sunday afternoon, with National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis going down with an injury. He limped off the floor early in the second half during a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and did not return to the action. After the game,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ
ESPN

Women's college basketball Power Rankings: Stanford leapfrogs South Carolina for top spot

Thanks to Kentucky's magical run through the SEC tournament, we end the 2021-22 women's college basketball Power Rankings with a new No. 1. That doesn't mean South Carolina, which had been in the top spot from the first week, has lost any ground in NCAA tournament seeding. The Gamecocks already had the overall No. 1 seed wrapped up in Charlie Creme's Bracketology projection, so Sunday's 64-62 loss to the Wildcats in the SEC final only cost South Carolina another championship trophy. The Gamecocks now will go after the biggest one with perhaps some additional motivation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC7 Los Angeles

College basketball Power Rankings: Gonzaga finishes the regular season at No. 1

After a week in which the top six men's college basketball teams in the country lost on the same day and we saw a shuffle throughout the top 10 of the Power Rankings, the final week of the 2021-22 regular season brought a little less drama. But, what did we really expect? We needed a break from the chaos, to save some of it for the NCAA tournament right around the corner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Auburn reigns heading into conference tournament

The SEC Tournament is finally here, and all 14 teams will head to Tampa, Florida, this week hoping to knock No. 1 seed Auburn off its perch as the regular-season champion. Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas all look like tough competition for the Tigers, while LSU and Alabama are two more hopefuls who have reached as high a level as the top four when at their best despite not displaying nearly as much consistency.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Vanderbilt climbs, Mississippi State slips

With another week of SEC baseball in the books, On3 has another installment of SEC baseball power rankings, and the Ole Miss Rebels continued to hold down the top spot. Though the No. 1 spot appears clear as day, the rest of the SEC saw some significant shakeups after Vanderbilt and Florida put together strong weeks, while Mississippi State continued its shocking descent.
MLB
