SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Razorbacks claim top spot

The top of the SEC is getting extremely tight as we head into March.

Is there a clear cut No. 1 in the SEC right now?

I mean, we can look at the standings and see Auburn at the top. If you watch the Tigers, however, you'll notice that they are arguably playing their worst basketball of the season (all things considered, Auburn's "worst basketball" isn't terrible, but the guard play has been poor for several games now).

Kentucky, who is tied for second in the standings, has lost two out of their last four but their last four opponents were all ranked at some point this season.

Tennessee's offense has been bad, but a few recent wins over decent opponents indicate the Vols are on the right track. Arkansas is in a similar boat.

Who deserves to be at the top? Here are the latest SEC Basketball Power Rankings.

14. Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) What an incredibly rough year for Tom Crean & Co. Georgia has lost their last nine and have simply been abysmal on the defensive end (83.1 points allowed per SEC game). If the search for a new head coach hasn't already begun, I would assume it will start here shortly after Georgia's final three games of the season (at Tennessee, vs Missouri, SEC Tournament game). © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

13. Missouri Tigers (10-19, 4-12 SEC) When I look at Missouri, I see a team permanently labeled as "rebuilding." The Tigers used to be somewhat respectable. The program has not always been in disarray. However, these past few "rebuilding" years with Cunzo Martin at the helm at progressively gotten worse. The challenges this season? Scoring, rebounding, turnovers, shooting, passing, pacing, defense... the list goes on. Mizzou has struggled to do much of anything right, and conference play has eaten them alive (The Tigers have lost two of their last twelve). © Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

12. Ole Miss Rebels (13-16, 4-12 SEC) The Rebels have had a couple of injuries that really set them back, but overall the offensive product that Kermit Davis has produced is unacceptable. Ole Miss is in the bottom half of the country in effective field goal percentage, three-point percentage, two-point percentage, free throw percentage, as well as turnover, block, and steal percentage. Basketball in Oxford seems stale right now. © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC) The Commodores were one solid post presence away from being a problem this season. Scottie Pippen Jr. (20.2 PPG, 3.9 APG) has put the team on his back and carried them to their current .500 record. It's a shame that Vandy has lost so many close games this season (10 games decided by 9 points or less), otherwise the Commodores might be in contention for the NIT or possibly the NCAA Tournament. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

10. Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) After sustaining an 0-8 stretch in SEC play, the Aggies have won three out of their last four conference games and are pushing to maybe make a run at the NCAA Tournament bubble (including a couple of wins in the SEC Tournament). Senior guard Quenton Jackson has been stellar for the Aggies this season. This year is another step in the right direction for Buzz Williams, and A&M still has an opportunity to make some noise as the season winds down. © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

9. Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC) The Bulldogs are currently in an odd spot. KenPom has MSU ranked 43rd nationally, but Joe Lundari's Bracketology does not have State anywhere close to the Bubble watch. Potential wins over No. 5 Auburn and Texas A&M would certainly put them in the Bubble conversation. Iverson Molinar has been as consistent as Ben Howland could have wanted, and the front court is solid. Big men Tolu Smith and Garrison Brooks could be key in a potential NCAA Tournament push. © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

8. South Carolina Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8 SEC) South Carolina rattled off four straight wins before being crushed by Alabama in their most recent game. If the Gamecocks beat Missouri, and find a way to go on a run in the SEC Tournament, their postseason hopes are very much so alive. We're talking about the NIT, of course. AP Photo/Michael Woods

7. Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) Yet another middle-of-the-pack SEC team that still has postseason hopes. Except in Florida's case, the NCAA Tournament is on the table. The Gators are currently sitting in the next four out in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology. If Mike White is going to capitalize, he needs to beat Vanderbilt on the road and then turn around and beat Kentucky at home to finish the season. A win in the SEC Tourney would be huge as well. © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

6. LSU Tigers (20-9, 8-8 SEC) To put it plainly, LSU's offense is not good. The Tigers turn the ball over and don't shoot well from beyond the arc. However, LSU's defense is incredible. They turn teams over, and opponents shoot terribly from deep (27.9%, fourth nationally). The Tigers will make it into the big dance, but games against Arkansas and Alabama will not be a fun way to wrap up the regular season. © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC) The 25th ranked Crimson Tide are very difficult to figure out. Nate Oats' offensive philosophy is working exceptionally well (80.5 PPG), but the defense has been subpar (Alabama has the 11th best defensive efficiency in the SEC). Alabama holds wins over Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, Houston, and Gonzaga, but they also have losses against Georgia, Mississippi State, Davidson, Memphis, and Iona. How the Crimson Tide approach march intrigues me. © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kentucky Wildcats (23-6, 12-4 SEC) Statistically, Kentucky is one of the better teams in the nation. KenPom currently has the Wildcats ranked second nationally. However, recent losses to both Tennessee and Arkansas are making me put the Wildcats at four in the power rankings. The guard play has been relatively inconsistent due to injury. Even if star player Oscar Tshiebwe (16.9 PPG, 15.3 RPG) continues to dominate, he's going to need help form the backcourt if Kentucky wants to right the ship. © Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

3. Auburn Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) Auburn's offense has been inefficient over the past three games. The Tigers have gotten awful guard play in their last three road games as well, all of which they lost (Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee). Teams have really figured out which of Auburn's buttons to press and it's coming at a really bad time. Wrapping up the season by clinching the SEC regular season title and winning a couple of games in the SEC tournament should make fans feel better about what is currently a dangerous situation. © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2. Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) While the Tennessee offense has had the tendency to completely shut off at times this season, the Vols are finding life as the season draws to a close. Big wins over Kentucky and Auburn place Tennessee next to the top in this week's power rankings. © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports