For the last eight or so years of freelancing full-time, I haven't had a consistent home office setup. Instead, I'd hunker down with my laptop at the dining room table or a tiny vanity tucked into the corner of my bedroom, then wonder why I always had a neck ache. Moving into our new house last year was the perfect opportunity to reset my work habits. There wasn't room for a dedicated office, but I still wanted to feel inspired by my workspace and figure out a more ergonomic setup.

