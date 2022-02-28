ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian national teams and clubs from all competitions "until further notice"

By Christopher Brito
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian national teams and clubs from all international soccer competitions "until further notice," the organizations announced on Monday. The suspension, which comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will likely leave the Russian team out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. "Football is fully...

