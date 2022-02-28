ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Find Your Passion Fast with These Four Easy Steps

By Lesley Pyle
hiremymom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of career and business advice starts by advising that you “find your passion” and go from there. But, despite a widely held idea that passions strike like a bolt of lightning, for most people, passions are uncovered through a process of self-discovery. Whether you dream...

www.hiremymom.com

Comments / 0

Related
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
LIFESTYLE
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities
M. Brown

I’m not a perfect wife, and I never will be

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I can be an awful partner. I can be atrociously lacking in my relationship skills at times.
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellmind.com

Why Can't I Connect With People?

Being able to connect with other people is important for mental health and well-being. Creating such connections allows you to forge interpersonal relationships with others and helps prevent feelings of isolation and loneliness. Connecting with other people serves as a foundation for self-disclosure, bonding, attachment, closeness, intimacy, and love. So...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Times Union

The Step-By-Step Guide to Finding Your Niche and Target Market

The most important aspect of setting up and running a successful business is knowing your ideal clients within your specific niche. Your target audience is the group of people who fall within a similar demographic with shared interests, values and beliefs. When you are clear about your specific niche, it will be much easier to identify your target audience. Once you know who your target audience is, you will then be able to implement your marketing, including the process of your content and product development. Therefore, choosing a niche should never be underestimated.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

An 1889 magazine asked women why they were spinsters. Their responses are hilariously badass.

Historian Dr. Bob Nicholson—who runs a blog called The Digital Victorianist—was studying an 1889 edition of Tit-Bits Magazine a few years ago when he stumbled upon an interesting segment titled "The Spinsters' Prize." It was a competition that offered a reward to unmarried women who could provide the best answer as to why they were yet to find themselves a husband. The page-full of responses published on April 27, 1889, made one thing abundantly clear: women in Victorian England had a badass sense of humor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Stress? Tap Into Your Authentic Passions and Power

Stress is a good motivator for us to re-examine our beliefs and habits to create a greater sense of power and authenticity. Embrace your uniqueness—you have a unique gift for the world and the style to offer it. Be no one else. Let your brain serve your heart—access your...
HEALTH
The Millennial Source

The ultimate guide on how to start a side hustle in 2022

If you’re looking for side hustle ideas, you’re in good company. In 2022, the gig economy – a term that refers to workers making money via short-term projects, or “gigs” – is alive and well. With so many during the pandemic deciding to work from home or even quit their jobs, there is no shortage of people taking advantage of the plentiful opportunities for gigs or side hustles made even more accessible by the internet.
ECONOMY
Columbian

It’s easy to fall in love with passion fruit

LOS ANGELES — We’re smack dab in the middle of citrus season, so it may be easy to overlook them, but passion fruit are at their peak right now. I’ve been buying them by the dozens at the farmers market lately and plan to continue that trend for the next few weeks. They bring that distinctive “tart sunshine” flavor even better than most citrus, and I love finding new ways to use the pulp, even though I often just eat it straight from the shells with a spoon, the classic approach.
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

Why You Need To Start Setting Boundaries With Your Time, From A Therapist

By now, we're all aware of the importance of boundaries—from setting them to holding them and of course, to honoring others'. And as licensed therapist and relationship expert Nedra Glover Tawwab, MSW, LCSW, explained on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, there's one particular type of boundary she wants us all to pay more attention to.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy