Indoor skiing and snowboarding is a concept that's already popular around the world, but not incredibly popular in North America. A company called Alpine-X is leading the charge of being the first company in America to bring snowboarding to the masses in spots where snowboarding isn't normally accessible. No mountains and no snow would generally eliminate a city like Lubbock from hosting ski resorts, but this new company is going to make world-class snow sports resorts out of thin air.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO