Rural Arizona Engagement kicks off voter registration initiative

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - As the calendar turned to 2022, we entered into an election year.

One political action group is looking to make sure everyone who wishes to vote can in this upcoming election.

Rural Arizona Engagement, or RAZE, is a group working to connect all parts of Arizona. They say access to nearby polling stations or limiting vote by mail services make it more difficult for rural Arizonans to vote.

“Come on Arizona, help RAZE so we can help you register to vote,” Henry Murietta, Yuma Field Organizer said.

The effort to get as many voters as registered began this week for RAZE.

"I feel like, as a community, the more people we get registered, the more people we can get heard," Ashley Sanchez-Briceno said.

RAZE is a non-partisan organization, that also encourages people to think more locally when they vote.

"It’s not just about what’s going on in D.C. Here in Yuma, where the lines are drawn, water resources, school funding for our children, that’s decided here in our county.” Alan Gonzalez.

U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva spoke to RAZE organizers Monday morning, saying the work they do is important as many voters in rural communities face obstacles in order to vote.

“The effort to get these counties registered to vote is essential, because the voice of the counties of rural Arizona is going to be needed," Grijalva said.

If you are not registered to vote yet, there is still plenty of time, as the deadline is on July 5th.

You can register online, or register at the County Recorder’s office on Main street in downtown Yuma.

