Albertsons starts strategic options, shares rise

I think the company did very well in 2021, and I'm particularly impressed by the strength of the capital structure. I think dividend increases are in the cards. I don't mean to brag, but since I wrote my "Selling Caterpillar" article on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) about nine months ago, the shares have produced a loss of about 20%, against a gain of ~2.9% for the S&P 500. That was a lie. I'm sorry to start an article with a fib, but what I just wrote is not true. I very much meant to brag. This tendency is one of the many reasons why my social life is in its current state. Anyway, much has happened at Caterpillar since I last looked at the company, obviously, so I thought I'd check on it and update my data. I've traded the shares successfully over the years, buying when I determined them to be too cheap, and selling when they became too dear. They're obviously much less risky now at $191 per share than they were when I last wrote about the business at $243.50. I'll decide whether or not to buy back in after looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I also want to highlight some recent insider activity that I think is relevant. Finally, I wouldn't be me if I didn't drone on about short put options, so I'm going to do that, too.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO