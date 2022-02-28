Woman dies after crash near Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam video obtained by KARE 11 raises new questions about how and when Minneapolis police use no-knock warrants. The video shows MPD SWAT team members ramming and blasting through the front door of a home and smashing side windows in a pre-dawn, no-knock raid last year, months after Mayor Jacob Frey claimed he was banning those raids in all but the most serious cases.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO