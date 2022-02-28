ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zimmerman, MN

Woman dies after crash near Zimmerman

 2 days ago
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a 68-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening after the vehicle she was driving in was hit broadside by another. Authorities say...

KARE 11

Man in his 20s dies after being shot near Powderhorn Park

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has died from injuries suffered during a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South around 3:45 p.m. When they arrived to the scene near Powderhorn Park, they were informed two injured men had arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

3 people sent to hospital after St. Paul apartment fire

ST PAUL, Minn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire in a St. Paul apartment complex. Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters were called out to the Johnson Parkway Apartments in the 1300 block of Ames Ave, according to officials. Crews quickly put out...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, several others injured in central Minnesota crash

FOLEY, Minn. — A 55-year-old Sauk Rapids man was killed and several others were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 23 at 13th Avenue North near Foley when it crossed the center line and collided with another Ford Fusion going eastbound.
FOLEY, MN
KARE 11

Woman in custody following hostage situation; police say hostages uninjured

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is in custody following a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station Tuesday afternoon in the Parkway - Greenbrier neighborhood in St. Paul. According to a spokesperson with the St. Paul Police Department, at around 3 p.m. officers received a call that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside a gas station in the area of East 7th Street and Johnson Parkway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Police responding to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are responding to a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station in the Parkway - Greenbrier neighborhood in St. Paul. According to police, the gas station is located near East 7th Street and Johnson Parkway. It's unclear the number of people inside the gas station, but police are asking people to avoid the area while they're on scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Tow truck driver, passenger left injured by car on Interstate 394

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A tow truck driver and passenger are recovering tonight after after a car crash on Interstate 394 at Hopkins Crossroad in Minnetonka Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says a tow truck driver and his passenger were injured when a car ran into an SUV being loaded onto the tow truck, before the car spun around and was hit by another SUV.
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

MPD investigating fatal stabbing in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say they're investigating after a man was stabbed to death on the city's north side. Authorities say officers first responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3100 block of Oliver Avenue North Sunday at 5:37 p.m. When they arrived, officers say they found...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: MPD used no-knock warrant SWAT raid to investigate dognapping of puppy

MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam video obtained by KARE 11 raises new questions about how and when Minneapolis police use no-knock warrants. The video shows MPD SWAT team members ramming and blasting through the front door of a home and smashing side windows in a pre-dawn, no-knock raid last year, months after Mayor Jacob Frey claimed he was banning those raids in all but the most serious cases.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
